$1.1-million for drone-ranching research project

By: Dale Bass, KTW

Thompson Rivers University has partnered with Calgary’s Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Golden’s Kingsclere Ranch on a $1.1-million research project involving the use of drones in the ranching industry.

TRU’s John Church, the B.C. Innovation Chair in Cattle Industry Sustainability, is the lead researcher in the project. He has used drones in wildlife conservation and management, referring to them as “flying border collies.”

The three-year grant from the national Sciences and Engineering Research Council’s College-University Idea to Innovation program includes the actual grant of $663,940, along with other cash and in-kind contribution from partners that brings the package to almost $1.1 million.

Church and TRU associate professor of geography David Hill will work with Glen Kathler, a research chair in the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) research lab at SAIT, and Kingsclere Ranch, where the RFID tags are being used on cattle to monitor when the animals go to various parts of the pasture.

Hill said when he first began researching applications of drones, “some people though we were nuts and told us to grow up and stop playing with toys . . . but it’s things like this that keep the imagination alive.”

Jeff Braisher of Kingsclere Ranch said the technology attracted him to the project.

“B.C. ranchers collectively manage vast tracts of both private and public land, so having access to tools that enhance our ability to manage this land is what really attracted me to the project,” he said.

On Tuesday at TRU, Church showed the group — which included a classroom’s worth of students — video he took at his family’s ranch using a drone to watch someone on a quad vehicle trying to get a herd of bison to move where he wanted them to go.

Suffice to say, the scientist noted, it didn’t work well. Church said he has used a drone to move a herd of cattle 10 kilometres.

“With the drones, together with the RFID tags, we can develop a tool for producers that allows us to take the initial investment and technology and find a good use for it,” he said.

“Much of the herd is homogenous — they’re all black cows — but with this tool, each animal becomes truly unique.”

Church also acknowledged the work of cowboys, drones and cow pastures can seem odd to the uninitiated.

When he Googled “weird uses of drones,” Church found a taxidermied cat on a drone, a flame-throwing, turkey-cooking drone — and himself, with his ranching research.