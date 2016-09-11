100 Drums brings people together to honour environment

The thunderous beating of drums coming from the Shulus Arbour this weekend was the symbol of hundreds gathering to honour the Mother Nature.

The inaugural grassroots event, 100 drums for Water, lands and Unity, was held this past Friday and Saturday in Lower Nicola, bringing people together to discuss environmental issues.

Organizer Leona Antoine said she felt the time was right to host this event given current land use issues surrounding the proposed Site C dam on the Peace River, the spreading of biosolids on farmland here in the Nicola Valley and protests in North Dakota over the construction of an oil pipeline.

“We’re basically talking about the land issues that all nations have,” Antoine said.

In addition to plenty of drumming, the event featured the showing of a documentary of the 1995 Upper Nicola blockade, a fashion show and open mic for people to speak about environmental issues.

The goal was to bring all peoples together to honour the land, water and all living things.

Antoine estimated a few hundred attended the two-day event, and said the attendees came from various parts of the province.

She said this event was important because it came from a grassroots level and wasn’t driven by a band or politics.

“We wanted it open for people to freely talk to all of our nations,” she said, adding that people have been doing a lot of networking, and showing support for each other’s causes.

Antoine said she hopes to host the event again next year.