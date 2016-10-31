- 13 non-monetary issues remainPosted 2 hours ago
13 non-monetary issues remain
Teck Resources has presented its monetary offer to the union representing about 1,000 employees at the Highland Valley Copper mine.
In a bargaining update, United Steelworkers president for Local 7619 Kyle Wolff confirmed the union had received the offer, but said it has not yet been discussed as the union is still dealing with the company’s non-monetary concession demands.
There are just 13 non-monetary proposals from the company that still need to be resolved, Wolff stated. Several other proposals have been signed off on or withdrawn ben the company.
Teck issued 57 non-monetary proposals to the union back in September.
The last contract for workers at Highland Valley Copper mine expired at the end of September, but a continuation clause keeps it in place while negotiations continue.
There are two arbitration hearings scheduled to take place in December.