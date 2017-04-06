- Police warning public to leave used needles alonePosted 10 hours ago
$15,000 worth of goods stolen from storage locker
Police have no suspects after about $15,000 worth of goods were taken from a storage container up Mamette Lake Road off Highway 8.
The theft was reported to local police on March 22, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.
“There was local fellow who had tires, suspension parts [and] logging truck pieces stolen from the storage container on that site,” said Dunsmore.
She said police have no video surveillance footage from the scene and are asking for assistance from the public.
Anyone with any information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.