$150,000 to find better ways to move patients

By: Dale Bass (Kamloops This Week)

When a patient not quite ready to go home has to be moved out of Kelowna General Hospital, there are two options — the hospitals in Vernon and Penticton.

In Kamloops, however, there is no similar option.

“You’re not going home until you can go home to your house,” said Heidi Coleman CEO of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

“And that means we’re holding patients because we can’t decant them somewhere else.”

The only other option is to be moved into Ponderosa Lodge, which is next to RIH. Ponderosa is a 42-year-old building that has small rooms on three floors to provide various short-term lodging for which patients must pay a daily $32 fee for meals and care.

It’s one of the reasons why the Stollery Foundation has given Coleman’s office $150,000 over two years to devise ways that could replace moving patients into Ponderosa.

There are plenty of ways the money could be used, Coleman said, and the RIH Foundation is starting to take a look at them. For example, a solution could be something as simple as helping a patient who requires accessibility tools to be able to return home.

It’s just one of many new ventures happening in the city to help ease the strain on the health-care system.

Three new outpatient clinics are also being created, two in RIH’s clinical-services building and one at the Interior Health Authority offices in Lansdowne Village.

The clinical-services building will be home to a rapid-access cardiac examination clinic that will provide ongoing support and medical advice, stress and echocardiogram tests and other services to patients with chronic cardiac conditions.

It will also have a rapid-access internal medicine clinic that will provide services to patients with chronic illnesses as outpatients rather than seeing them come into the emergency department for treatment of symptoms.

Lansdowne Centre will be home to a pain-management clinic, Coleman said.

All three are expected to open sometime this year.

“People will avoid admissions to the hospital,” she said, noting they will be treated in the community.