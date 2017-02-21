19-year-old man remains in a coma after apparent attack

Police are searching for suspects after a man was attacked on an Upper Nicola reserve Friday night (Feb. 17).

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said a 19-year-old man was found badly beaten and unconscious, lying on the floor of his home on the Quilchena reserve.

“He had extreme woulds to his facial area,” said Dunsmore.

She said the 19-year-old man was discovered alone in the house by a neighbour.

RCMP responded to the call at about 10 p.m. and the man was taken to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops where he is in critical, but stable condition.

Dunsmore said the man remains in an induced coma.

No one has been charged or arrested at this point in connection with the assault and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-378-4262. People can also call in anonymous tips to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.