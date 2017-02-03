About 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall on Merritt through weekend

It snowed all morning in Merritt, but more is on the way as about 20 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall in Merritt between today (Feb.3) and Sunday.

This morning was jus the beginning according to Environment Canada meteorologist Matt McDonald.

“[There will be] a little bit of a break this afternoon [with] lighter flurries and then the stronger system moves in tonight,” said McDonald.

He said that storm is expected to dump another five centimetres of snow on the city.

The Nicola Valley and the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope received about six centimetres of snow this morning, McDonald told the Herald.

Another 15 centimetres is in the forecast for that section of the highway tonight, and about five more centimetres is expected to fall on the Merritt to Kamloops side.

On Saturday, another two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Merritt and the Coquihalla Highway could see another five to 10 centimetres of snow between that Hope and Merritt section.

Five more centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Merritt on Sunday and another five to 10 is in the forecast for the Coquihalla Highway, McDonald said.

He said There will be light flurries in Merritt on Monday and Tuesday, but the snow will finally let up come Wednesday.

McDonald is advising motorists to be careful when driving as road conditions will likely be slippery next week.

Temperatures this weekend are formatted to be in the -10 to -5 Celsius range, but will approach zero degrees with overnight lows of about -5 early next week.

“With that snow melting, it could get a little messy,” he said.

While there has not yet been an advisory issued for travel through the mountain passes of the Coquihalla Highway and Coquihalla Connector, expect heavy snow if you are travelling to or from the Lower Mainland.

And, on the Lower Mainland, a snowfall warning was in effect on Friday as between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to create traffic gridlock. Freezing rain is possible Friday night in the Fraser Valley before the precipitation turns to rain on Saturday.

— with files from Kamloops This Week