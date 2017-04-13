2017 mixed Volleyfest tournament a big hit

A record 38 co-ed teams converged on the Nicola Valley on the weekend for the Merritt Mixed Volleyfest Tournament.

Hosted by the local Merritt Volleyball Association, the annual event attracts mixed teams from throughout the province.

“We had a maximum 40 teams entered, but two had to cancel at the last minute,” said MVA spokesperson Angela Russell.

The entry this year was top-heavy in the Comp 2 division (20 teams in total), so Russell was forced to do some creative scheduling. She reconfigured the entire competitive category and created Comp A, B and C divisions with more equitable numbers of teams.

There were 13 teams in the Recreation category, divided into two divisions.

All Rec games took place at the CMS gym on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while Comp play was divided between MSS and Collettville Elementary School.

Emerging on top in the elite Comp A division was Brent’s Fan Club out of Abbotsford. They used an impressive aerial attack to defeat Force It from Kamloops 25-16, 25-19 in Sunday’s final.

The Brent’s Fan Club team plays together regularly in a Sunday night league based out of the Langley Events Centre and the University of the Fraser Valley.

The top placing by a Merritt team was a second-place finish by the Jazzy Ballers in the Rec A division. On the April 28 to 30 weekend, the MVA hosts its second Volleyfest event of the season, this one exclusively for ladies’ teams. “We are basically full, with 40 teams registered already,” said Russell.