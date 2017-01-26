After 23 years as a lawn ornament… the Piper flies again

Those who have frequented the Merritt airport over the past two decades might notice that something appears to be missing on their next visit.

Perched on a grassy patch near the runway at the Merritt airport, some might have guessed that the red, blue and white ’69 Piper Cherokee plane stood a greater chance of sinking right into the ground on which it sat for 23 years, than soaring over the Nicola Valley again.

And had Rae Robinson not been in attendance at a city council meeting when councillors discussed how best to remove the neglected plane — which had accumulated a stunning number of fines from the city during its 23-year layover on the grass — the ol’ Piper Cherokee might be a pile of scrap metal right now.

Instead, Robinson called up an old friend from the Quesnel Flying Club — Dan McKeith — and convinced him that with a little love, the plane might take to the skies again.

“I talked to the owner and he agreed to surrender the logbooks and the title of the airplane. My interest was just in seeing the plane fly again,” explained Robinson.

The idea was a win-win for both the City of Merritt and the flying community, said Merritt’s Mayor Neil Menard. The city was didn’t have to pay to deal with an abandoned airplane, which had become an eyesore at the airport — and McKeith was able to fly home a ’69 Piper Cherokee for only the cost of fixing it up.

A small crowd of flying enthusiasts gathered at the Merritt airport on Jan. 26, to witness the McKeith take the plane back to the sky and on to Quesnel — the culmination of about five days worth of work between Robinson and McKeith.

With striking red and blue accents, the low-wing, two-seat, single-engine plane held down a signature parking spot at the airport on the grass for nearly a quarter century without being moved. Former pilots who arrived on Thursday morning expressed their disbelief that the aircraft had required relatively few repairs.

“I would have never thought it would fly again,” said Brian Cave, a former member of the Merritt Flying Club who owned the plane for about a decade. He recalled memories of taking the Piper on a trip to Manitoba, and a harrowing journey to 100 Mile House in -40 C weather.

Cave later sold the plane to its most recent owner — who then left the plane on the tarmac without bothering to pay any tie-down fees.

Cave arrived at the airport on Thursday morning sporting a Quesnel Flying Club jacket — his uncle’s — as a small tribute to the trio of pilots who had come down from Quesnel to pick up the plane.

McKeith, along with John Radysh and Fred Taylor, touched down in Merritt in the early afternoon. The team was received by a crowd that included Robinson, his wife, a variety of Merritt Flying Club alumni and city councillors Kurt Christopherson and Mike Goetz.

As the group converged around the plane, swapping stories and examining the interior, it became clear that the aircraft was well-maintained thanks to efforts of the airport regulars over the years.

While nobody pulled the plane off of the grass until Robinson and McKeith set to repairing it, several members of the crowd admitted that they would pull the plane’s propeller through every time they would visit the airport. One pilot said he had taken to filling up the tires periodically — small amounts of upkeep, but just enough to ensure that the plane could survive two decades sitting in Merritt without accumulating rust.

“I’m an airport bum. I flew for years, owned several planes. I like going out to airports and I spend a fair bit of time wandering around out there.

Despite the effort of some airport ‘elves,’ the Piper did have a couple issues that required elbow grease from Robinson and McKeith.

“As soon as Rae send me some pictures of it, I said ‘I can fix that sucker,’” said McKeith. “We had to do a little hunting inside — we massacred a couple mice.”

When asked if any other repairs needed, McKeith ran down a list.

“We had to put new wheels and brakes on it. Tires and tubes in the front. Pack all the bearings, lubricate everything — and generally do an annual inspection on it,” said McKeith.

A once-over?

“More like a three-times over,” laughed McKeith.

But the diligence paid off — shortly after 1 p.m., the Cherokee took off down the Merritt runway, and made it up in the air without issue. In short order, McKeith was joined in the air by Radysh and Taylor in their own planes, and the trio was headed back home.