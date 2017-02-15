4-H club splits, offers new programming

Despite a thick layer of snow and ice lingering over most fields around the Nicola Valley, leaders of the local 4-H club are eager to get started on a season that promises to feature a beefed-up schedule of programming for youngsters looking to learn a thing or two about agriculture, leadership and public speaking.

For the first time in recent history, the Nicola Valley 4-H club will be split into two main groups — one dedicated to equine training and photography, while the other group will be down and dirty; working with stock animals like swine, poultry and cattle, said Kerry Dyck, one of the 4-H leaders who will be working with the stock animals group.

A lot of people tend to think “horses” when they hear 4-H, said Dyck. “I always grew up thinking 4-H meant stock animals — cattle. It just depends on where you were raised and what you heard about it.”

“Right now we don’t have a name,” laughed Dyck, adding that the group has already confirmed programs for raising sheep, poultry and — in a first for 4-H clubs in the area — a swine program, led by Julia Smith.

“She brought it up. Kamloops and District actually has no swine programs at all [until this year]. Down on the coast, swine is huge,” explained Dyck. “Whereas here, we don’t even have something at the fair set up for swine.”

Smith’s inclusion in the program is another reason leaders are excited about the year ahead for local 4-Hers. Smith is a co-founder of the Urban Digs Farm, and spends her days raising pigs at their ranch just south of Merritt.

Though she admits to being a new face in the 4-H community — having only turned to farming in the last five years — Smith said she was intrigued by the program as a way to introduce her nephews to life on the farm, while simultaneously teaching them the value of a strong work ethic.

“4-H seemed like a really great way to engage them with other kids in the community,” explained Smith. “Get them involved in something that we’re already passionate about. And we’re really excited about the opportunities 4-H teaches them, not just agricultural skills, but important life skills.”

And should she need to make a strong impression on her students, Smith has quite the story to start off their foray into raising pigs.

In December, Smith was nearly killed when a 1000-pound boar named William got loose from his enclosure on the ranch and gored Smith in the abdomen when she attempted to reign him in.

Smith wrote about the encounter on the blog hosted on the Urban Digs Farm website shortly after the incident:

“Now William is the sweetest boar you will ever meet. We’ve raised him since he was a baby and he is as tame as they come. But he is still a very large animal with very long, very sharp tusks so we are careful to stay out of the “tusk zone” at all times. Well, at most times. I made a stupid, stupid mistake and stood too close to his head that morning as I tried to redirect him away from Duke [another boar]. He swung his head around towards me and one of his six-inch tusks went right through my thick winter layers, and most of the way through my abdomen. Ludo was only about 100 metres away but on the other side of a hill so I used every ounce of adrenaline I had and I started running and screaming. Thankfully he heard me before I collapsed and was able to bundle me up and get me to the hospital 20 kilometres away in Merritt far quicker than an ambulance could even have gotten to me.”

Despite the close call in December, Smith is making good progress in her recovery — and will be looking forward to spending time on the 4-H side of things, since she is limited to what she can do on the farm because of the injury.

“It’s a really interesting program that seems to offer such a diverse skill set,” said Smith. “It’s something I wish my kids had been involved in — or better yet that I had been involved in when I was a kid.”

As part of the push to get more youth involved with 4-H programming this year, Dyck hopes to be able to offer a “Cloverbuds” program; geared towards kids from six to nine-years-old.

These kids are too young for the main 4-H programs, explained Dyck, but can still take part activities designed to give them a taste of life on the farm.

The group is still looking for a qualified volunteer leader to run the Cloverbuds program; those interested can send Dyck an email at kldyck71@gmail.com.

Both 4-H groups (equines and photography, and the stock animals group) meet once per month. Prospective members of the former group can contact Hope Thomas (hope.thomas@cibc.com) for more information about meeting times, while questions regarding the stock animals group should be directed to Dyck.

Both Dyck and Smith emphasized that the benefits of 4-H are not limited to those who will be working on a farm for the rest of their life.

“There is something really to doing something tangible, that you can touch and feel and smell and eat. A lot of careers out there these days, you’re dealing in things that don’t ‘exist.’ We’re moving electronic money from one point to another, and programming — it’s very different from the way that people used to earn a living,” said Smith. “There’s nothing quite so satisfying as seeing a job through to completion and being able to hold the fruits of your labours — literally — right in your hand.

“And a lot of the time it doesn’t go well — and that’s at least as valuable as when it does go well.”