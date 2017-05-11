4H Club attends judging rally in Kamloops

A half dozen Nicola Valley 4H club members are all smiles after a long day at the District 4H Judging Rally on April 29 and 30 in Kamloops.

The six — Niah Prowal, Olivia Schmid, Emma Sowpal, Megan Dunsmore, Chloe Shier and Lexus Thomas — were joined by 200 other 4H members from across the region.

Judging Rally is where 4H members are evaluated on their ability to accurately judge everything from horses to photography, and rabbits to leathercraft.

“4H teaches kids not only about animals and agriculture, but life skills that will help them become contributing citizens in their communities.

“Knowing how to evaluate and compare choices are important skills when it comes to good decision-making, and learning how to do so is a valuable exercise,” said Shannon Dunn, photography project leader.

At this year’s Rally, Nicola Valley Club members each judged two categories of horses and two of photography. The judging exercise involved the girls ranking the subject horses and photographs and then giving clear explanations of their results. Their written and verbal responses explaining why they placed the subjects in a specific order and the accuracy of their evaluations were then judged by experts in each respective field.

Ribbons were awarded for the the most accurate judging in each division.

All the Nicola Valley participants felt confident about their judging. Megan Dunsmore made her photo leader proud by placing second overall in senior photography.

Each of the girls learned a lot about the judging process over the course of the day at Rally, and now can look forward to applying their developing skills as they work towards completing their projects and remaining components of the 4H curriculum.