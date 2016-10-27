Don't miss
4Hers lamb it up at provincial winter fair
By Ian Webster on October 27, 2016
Four members of the Nicola Valley 4H Club’s lamb division competed at the Provincial Winter Fair in Kamloops from Sept. 22 to 26. The event was held at the Circle K Equestrian Centre.