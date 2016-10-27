Home   >   Community   >   4Hers lamb it up at provincial winter fair

4Hers lamb it up at provincial winter fair

By on October 27, 2016
Fourteen-year-old Alyx Narjes and Bub picked up a second place in sheep judging, a third in market, and fifths in showmanship and the round robin event. On her right, Thameren Dyck, 14, and his lamb Hercules took third in showmanship and fifth in market. (Photo contributed).
Four members of the Nicola Valley 4H Club’s lamb division competed at the Provincial Winter Fair in Kamloops from Sept. 22 to 26. The event was held at the Circle K Equestrian Centre.

Eight-year-old Ronnie Guichon and his lamb Leo won fifth-place ribbons in the showmanship and market classes. (Photo contributed).

Twelve-year-old Danica Guichon and Cupcake won third-place ribbons in open carcass and ewe with lamb at foot, and a sixth in market. Alyx, Thameren and Danica also competed in the Twemlow event, which is comprised of a multitude of farm and ranch-related activities, including the construction of a fence gate and the making of a sheep’s halter. (Photo contributed).

