$52,525 dolled out at NVIT awards ceremony
More than $52,000 was awarded to students of Merritt’s Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) campus this past Saturday (Sept. 24) as the post secondary institution held its annual awards ceremony for the recently wrapped up 2015-16 school year.
Between the Merritt and the Burnaby campuses a total of $73,475 was awarded, which was nearly $20,000 more than the previous year’s awards.
This year’s 86 awards were four more than what was handed out the year before, with Merritt students receiving 65 of them.
Samantha Draney took home the prestigeos Lieutenant Governor of BC Collegiate Silver Medal and Angela Papou won the Governor General of Canada Bronze Medal.