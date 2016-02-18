A churchy little church

The story of the Murray Church at Nicola

No matter what your religious leanings are, there’s something fascinating about old churches, and Murray United Church has more than a century’s worth of stories both inside and out.

Located in the Nicola Valley on highway 5A just northeast of Merritt, the quaint little white church, the first in the area, was built in 1876.

Regular services there were terminated in 1957 and today the church is only open for special occasions, such as Easter Sunday.

But if you peek in the windows you can get an idea of what a 19th century church looked like back in the day. It has a pulpit at the front, pews waiting to be filled, paintings on the wall and stained glass windows at the back.

A small cemetery surrounds it with several dozen headstones, most of which are still legible. They tell silent tales of harder times, when many people didn’t live much past the age of 50. One headstone marks the grave of a young mother who died just 19 days before her infant daughter.

It was described as “not a very imposing building on the outside, but a comfortable, churchy little church on the inside.”

The first minister in the valley was the reverend James Turner, a Methodist who arrived in 1874. He was soon followed by the rev. George Murray, who became the only Presbyterian minister in B.C. for five years after his arrival.

A graduate of the University of Glasgow, rev. Murray had previously ministered to the district extending from Yale to Clinton, including Ashcroft and Lillooet. Perched on a saddle and armed with a Bible, the reverend travelled through the wilderness on horseback covering a circuit of 600 miles. Now the Nicola Valley was added to his parish.

As he travelled the circuit, the reverend would camp outdoors, or sleep at whatever house he happened to be near when night fell.

As more settlers arrived, the village of Nicola began to take shape and the more optimistic looked forward to the day when it might become a great city.

Rev. Murray was accepted into the valley with great enthusiasm and soon found his way into the people’s hearts. In 1876, with their help, he began construction of Murray Church. It was originally St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church as the local Presbyterian pioneer families, the Clappertons and the Moores were no doubt among the founders of the church.

Recorded memories of old-timers, now long since passed away, tell of “the days when 60 people were packed in there for worship.”

Six years after the church was constructed, a house was purchased for use as a manse and rev. Murray, his wife Florence and their children moved in.

At the hour of rev. Murray’s death on an October Sunday morning in 1917, at his New Glasgow parish an address, written by him, was being read.

While living in the Valley, the reverend’s travels took him to surrounding settlements, holding services on alternate Sundays as far away as Stump Lake, Douglas Lake and down the valley to the old 22-Mile House.

On special occasions he held services at Aspen Grove and Mamette Lake. Every other Sunday, he preached morning and evening in the little church at Nicola and in the afternoon at either Lower Nicola, or Forksdale (which later became Merritt).

By 1880, the strain of his work was affecting the reverend’s health. He accepted a lighter load and moved to St. Andrews Church in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. After nine years, rev. Murray returned to the Nicola Valley to carry on with his mission work.

He served until 1901 when he was appointed government agent and he retired to move to Vancouver.

Several years after reverend Murray died, the church became United and was subsequently named Murray United Church in his honor.

Much to the regret of the early pioneers, the great city that had been hoped for at Nicola did not materialize. Coal was discovered at Forksdale and with the completion of the railroad into the valley in 1908, Merritt began to grow at the expense of Nicola.

Today the Murray Church stands among the pioneer buildings of the original village of Nicola and the newly renovated buildings that serve the Nicola Lake Ranch.

Celebrate B.C. Heritage Week, February 15 -21! For more information on the history of Merritt and the Nicola Valley, call or come and visit the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives, 1675 Tutill Court, (250)-378-4145. You can also visit our website at www.nicolavalleymuseum.org., or follow us on Facebook.