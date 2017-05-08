Access to Lower Nicola via Highway 8 restored, evacuation alerts still in place

Access between Lower Nicola and Merritt via the Highway 8 bridge over Guichon Creek has been restored after being cut off by flooding on the bridge this past weekend.

Monday morning traffic could be seen making use of a single lane alternating route across the bridge thanks to receding water levels and repairs to the bridge and riverbank by VSA Highway Maintenance.

The other bridge over Guichon Creek — south of Highway 8 on Marshall Road — was also washed out by flood waters, but remains out of commission, Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) information officer Debbie Sell told the Herald.

“On that one — we’re looking at alternatives,” she said.

Evacuation alerts were issued on the weekend for parts of Lower Nicola due to the flooding of Guichon Creek, which followed rapid snow melt that damaged the Mamit Lake dam, and remain in place as of Monday night (May 8).

Sell said there are about for 41 properties under the TNRD’s evacuation alert, including a mobile home park.

Residents who are stranded, or have questions and concerns can contact the TNRD emergency operations centre at 250-377-7188.

A press release issued Monday by the Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) stated that due to the possibility of increased flow levels in the creek, the evacuation alert for the Rocky Pines subdivision remains in place, as does the evacuation order of Fyall Road.

The release also stated that the Mamit Lake dam waters have receded.

“The Mamit Lake dam has been assessed, is stable and poses no immediate threats,” stated the LNIB press release.

Unusually high water levels caused damage to the dam, located south of Logan Lake on the weekend.

“The dam is unrelated to mining and used to manage agricultural water flows and sustain fish habitat,”stated a press release from Teck.

The facility is owned and operated by the LNIB and, and monitored and maintained under an agreement by Teck Highland Valley Copper (HVC).

Residents of Rocky Pines are advised that there is a boil water advisory in place due to high levels of water in Guichon Creek. They are also asked to conserve as much water a possible.

Residents of Shulus are not affected, the release went on to state.

The LNIB warns that while the water level in Guichon Creek has subsided, the creek it still moving quickly, and residents should stay at least 35 feet away from its banks.

Access to Spences Bridge from Highway 8 is still unavailable, the release went on to state.