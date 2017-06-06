Accident on Highway 8 sends three to hospital

A Merritt man was taken to hospital in Kamloops where he remains in critical condition after a crash on Highway 8, which police are currently investigating.

A vehicle carrying three local residents was travelling around a corner towards Merritt on the highway near the Sunshine Valley Estates when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into a field before crashing into a tree, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“There was a vehicle behind them that provided statements,” said Dunsmore, adding that the vehicle in question was said to have been travelling at a high rate of speed.

Emergency Health Services, RCMP and the Lower Nicola Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m., she told the Herald.

The 28-year-old female driver and the front-seat passenger were taken to the Nicola Valley Hospital and released shortly afterwards, but another passenger, seated in the back of the vehicle, was rushed to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops in critical condition.

The two injured passengers are said to be in their mid-20s.

Police suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the cause of the crash, but have yet to lay charges.

Dunsmore said police will likely have blood samples tested to determine what the driver’s blood-alcohol level was at the time of the crash, the results of which may determine if charges will be laid.