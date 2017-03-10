Accused in fatal hit and run assaulted in prison, taken to hospital

By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)

The man charged in connection with a fatal hit and run that killed a Kamloops teen in November was taken to hospital Thursday night after being assaulted in prison.

Jason Gourlay, 41, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance — namely heroin and fentanyl. He is accused of driving a vehicle that struck and killed 16-year-old Jennifer Gatey on Nov. 4, 2016, as she crossed Pacific Way near her family’s Aberdeen home.

Gourlay was arrested last week and appeared in Kamloops Law Courts on Thursday afternoon, where he learned he would be released on bail Friday.

However, when Gourlay was returned to Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, KTW has learned, he was assaulted by another inmate or inmates. Gourley was taken to Royal Inland Hospital, where was treated for injuries believed to be minor.

He remained in hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday, from where he is scheduled to be released from custody.

Gourlay will be released on $20,000 cash bail, with the condition he reside in a substance-abuse treatment facility. His uncle will pick him up and drive him to a treatment facility in Nanaimo. Following treatment, Gourlay must live with his uncle in Pitt Meadows. He is also prohibited from operating a motor vehicle while on bail.

Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan did not contest his release.

Gourlay’s next court appearance is April 13.

Jeremy Jensen, Gourlay’s lawyer, called Gatey’s death “unquestionably a tragic event.”

“I would like to extend condolences to Ms. Gatey’s family and friends who have been affected by the tragic loss of a young woman’s life,” he said outside court.

“The death of Ms. Gatey raises a number of unanswered questions. For this reason, it is essential that Mr. Gourlay be judged in a court of law on the evidence and not the court of public opinion.

Jensen said Gourlay is still an innocent man.

“Charges are merely allegations — they are not proof of anything,” he said. “In the eyes of the law, Mr. Gourlay is innocent until proven guilty. Mr. Gourlay is not going to litigate this case in the media. It is matter for the courts.”

After Gatey was struck and killed, police released images from surveillance video from a home near the crash showing a dark-coloured Jeep driving in the area at the time of the hit and run.

A tip led police to Gourlay’s Dufferin home, where a Jeep was seized. It has undergone forensic testing, but the results of that analysis have not been made public.

Gatey, a Grade 11 student at South Kamloops secondary, was one day shy of her 17th birthday when she died.