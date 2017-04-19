Accused in fatal hit and run of Kamloops teen back behind bars after arrest on Vancouver Island

By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)

A man accused of driving a Jeep involved in the hit-and-run death of a Kamloops teenager late last year is back behind bars after being released last month on bail.

Jason Gourlay was arrested on Vancouver Island on Tuesday and faces new charges of failure to reside as directed and failure to abide by house rules. He was residing in a drug-rehab facility, a living condition imposed when he was released on bail last month. A new bail hearing has been set for April 25.

Gourlay, 41, was already charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance — namely heroin and fentanyl. He is accused of driving a vehicle that struck and killed 16-year-old Jennifer Gatey on Nov. 4, 2016, as she crossed Pacific Way near her family’s Aberdeen home.

Gourlay’s Jeep was identified as having potentially been involved in Gatey’s death within days of the hit and run. It was seized by police and forensic evidence was collected.

On March 3, police arrested Gourlay and charges were laid. Gourlay was granted bail a week later. Before being released, he was assaulted by fellow inmates at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

A condition of Gourlay’s $20,000 cash bail required him to live in the rehab facility in Nanaimo, after which was to live with his uncle in Maple Ridge and not operate a vehicle.