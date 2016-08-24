Affordable housing development coming to Quilchena Avenue

More supportive housing is on the way to Merritt, as BC Housing will be partnering with the ASK Wellness Society to build a three-storey, 30-unit building on Quilchena Avenue.

The project is still in the early stages, as BC Housing issued a request for proposal earlier this year, in order to select a designer and award a building contract. The groups are currently in the process of evaluating these applications, said Laura Matthews, a senior communications specialist with BC Housing.

Once the building is constructed, ASK Wellness will provide support services for the tenants. The 30-unit building is to be geared towards those currently at-risk of becoming homeless.

The project at 2270 Quilchena Avenue comes after BC Housing invested $1.35 million in supportive housing, shelter spaces, rent supplements and affordable rental units in Merritt last year.

Twelve households are on the housing registry waitlist in Merritt, added Matthews.