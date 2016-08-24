- Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan LakePosted 22 hours ago
Affordable housing development coming to Quilchena Avenue
More supportive housing is on the way to Merritt, as BC Housing will be partnering with the ASK Wellness Society to build a three-storey, 30-unit building on Quilchena Avenue.
The project is still in the early stages, as BC Housing issued a request for proposal earlier this year, in order to select a designer and award a building contract. The groups are currently in the process of evaluating these applications, said Laura Matthews, a senior communications specialist with BC Housing.
Once the building is constructed, ASK Wellness will provide support services for the tenants. The 30-unit building is to be geared towards those currently at-risk of becoming homeless.
The project at 2270 Quilchena Avenue comes after BC Housing invested $1.35 million in supportive housing, shelter spaces, rent supplements and affordable rental units in Merritt last year.
Twelve households are on the housing registry waitlist in Merritt, added Matthews.
Pat O'Grady
August 24, 2016 at 1:25 pm
Why did the Editor not publish my 2 letters in repose to The 2 letters re Bob Hughes Wellness Society n Stacet-Wormell-Street Wellness Society letters in Aug.11/2016 Merritt Herald! U give them a voice but what my voice n opinion is not good enough for your editor to print???