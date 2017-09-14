Home   >   Sports   >   All ages enjoy the action on the links

All ages enjoy the action on the links

By on September 14, 2017
Merritt’s Brad Carr tees off on the 5th hole during the Black’s Pharmacy Sr. Men’s Open tournament on Sept. 6. (Ian Webster/Herald).

 

The Merritt Golf & Country Club was a beehive of activity this past week, with no fewer than six events over a span of six days.

Things kicked off on Tuesday, Sept. 5 with Ladies’ Night, and continued the next day with the Black’s Pharmacy Senior Men’s Open.

A full field of 60 golfers took part in this year’s senior’s tournament, which had been rescheduled from June because of the spring floods.

A pair of Merrittonians took top honours this year, with Steve Doubinin shooting an even-par 72 for the low gross title, and Ray Emmerick taking low net thanks to an impressive 63.

Thirty-six of this year’s entries in the Black’s Pharmacy Open were from the Nicola Valley; the other 24 came from out-of-town.

Thursday was Men’s Night at the Merritt golf club.

On Friday, the MGCC held its second annual Battle of the Decades, with 16 teams entered, including two junior foursomes.

The preteen team of (left to right) Gavin Mouland, Carson Mouland, Cooper Harrington and Will Hubbard. (Photo contributed).

The teen team of (left to right) Nathan Van Rensberg, Leif Ellingsen, Ryan Marklund and Keenan Wudrich. (Photo contributed).

There’s no substitute for experience as the 60’s team of Connie Westbrook, Sheree Byer, Wayne Byer and June Hanik prevailed with a net score of 25.

Saturday and Sunday saw the ladies’ and men’s fall scrambles.

Perhaps the highlight of the busy week of golfing was the hole-in-one fired by Merritt’s Tom Scott on Sunday.

The big hitter used his driver to ace the 135-yard, par-three 16th hole.

“It’s all about club selection,” said Scott with a laugh. He described the windy conditions on Sunday as, “the tail end of [Hurricane] Irma.”

