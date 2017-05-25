Kingsvale residents share concerns over air quality advisory

Kingsvale residents are airing some concerns over a less than forthcoming effort by the Interior Health Authority (IHA) to warn them about hazardous chemicals that went up in smoke during a truck fire in the area on Monday (May 22).

“We should have been warned as far as I was concerned, and of all the neighbours I talked to, nobody got a call or a talk or anything,” said Kingsvale resident Doug Goldney.

Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope remained closed for the duration of Victoria Day after a semi-truck carrying pool chemicals caught fire about 25 kilometres south of Merritt.

Due to the nature of the truck’s cargo, the blaze was labelled as a dangerous goods fire, prompting Hazmat teams to be called in for the clean up. The fire also prompted the IHA to issue an air quality advisory for the Kingsvale area due to the smoke from the fire. The advisory has since been rescinded, with no Kingsvale residents having been checked into hospital due to the issue, an IHA spokesperson told the Herald.

A press release from the IHA also stated that “local water was not impacted by this incident.”

The air quality advisory stated that those who could smell or taste anything unusual in the air should seek shelter indoors, close the windows and doors, and turn off any air intakes such as air conditioners. It also advised people to leave their homes immediately and seek cleaner air if they continued to smell anything unusual indoors.

“The most likely symptoms would be mild to moderate irritation of the nose, throat, respiratory tract or eyes. Residents who experience more severe respiratory symptoms of headache, nausea or dizziness should seek medical assistance,” stated the advisory.

However, not everyone got the memo.

Goldney, who has lived on Kane Valley Road for 18 years, said he and his wife were home all day when the crash occurred. He said they saw the smoke and assumed it came from a truck fire, but didn’t realize the danger it posed at the time and that they needed to stay indoors.

“We were sitting out on our front deck having breakfast when this big cloud of smoke comes up,” said Goldney, adding that he felt it was strange that the IHA didn’t try to contact them directly about the advisory.

Peter Clark, who told the Herald via email he lives about 1.5 km as the crow flies from the crash site, was outside gardening with his wife for most of the day and not aware of the advisory until he got a call from his son — who had been driving from Calgary to visit them until came upon the road closure.

Clark told the Herald he phoned the RCMP to find out what chemicals were involved, but they told him they did not know, and gave him a 1-800 number which provided no useful information.

“I then went online to discover that an air quality advisory had been issued for Kingsvale and we should leave if we suffered symptoms such a sore throat [and] headaches,” said Clark, adding that he and his wife both retreated indoors after experiencing dry throats and mild headaches.

Clark said what worries him is the government assuming everyone is always online and thus aware of the situation.

“This is not the case. We contacted our neighbours, most of whom live much closer, and none had received any notification,” he said.

The highway was closed in both directions around 5:00 a.m., but the air advisory wasn’t issued until about noon that day.

IHA population health manager, Dan Ferguson, said they received notification at about 9:30 a.m. from the province regarding the truck fire. He said the IHA was told that the truck contained about half a dozen hazardous pool chemicals — including chlorine — and decided to issue a precautionary air quality advisory.

“We didn’t know exactly what the byproducts of combustion were,” said Ferguson.

He said the RCMP and Ministry of Transportation had closed about two kilometres of the highway around the crash site, and door-to-door notification to residents outside that area was deemed unnecessary as those people wouldn’t have been at a high risk of breathing in the chemicals directly.

“The highest risk was to the first responders — the people who are within a couple hundred metres of the [accident],” said Ferguson.

He said the smoke was billowing straight up and dispersing into the air, so it wasn’t considered an imminent health risk to Kingsvale residents.

He also said the IHA doesn’t have the resources to cold-call all those residents.

“At what lengths do you go to?” Ferguson said. “We used all of our routine media mechanisms,” he said, noting that the advisory was sent to news outlets and posted on social media and government websites.

“If the risk would have been imminent, we would of had first responders such as the RCMP deliver door-to-door notification, but because the immediate area was cleared … we didn’t believe that anyone was at imminent risk, which means that door-to-door notification would not be warranted,” Ferguson said.

He said had the smoke not been billowing straight up into the air they would have taken a different course of action.

Ferguson said he heard of just one business, located about under two kilometres away from the crash site, that shut down operations and evacuated because some workers complained of having raspy throats.

The air quality advisory was rescinded the day after the accident on May 23.

Goldney said he and his wife are not feeling any ill effects.

“Other than the third ear I’m growing, we’re pretty normal,” he said with a laugh.