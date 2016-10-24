Alarm tripped at Tolko but no fire detected

Merritt Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at the Tolko Industries mill on Saturday night, after receiving reports of a water flow alarm being tripped on the premises.

“We received a call from a security person from an adjacent mill site, who could hear the alarm and thought they had seen smoke. When we arrived on scene, the security at Tolko had the situation well in hand, although they didn’t have means of resetting the alarm,” explained Merritt Fire Chief David Tomkinson.

There was no fire, added Tomkinson, and Tolko personnel later arrived on scene to reset the alarm.