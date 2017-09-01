Albas named small business critic

Local MP Dan Albas shifted into a new role under Conservative leader Andrew Scheer this week, taking over the portfolio of small business critic in the Opposition leader’s shadow cabinet.

Albas, who spent time as the deputy finance critic as well as interprovincial trade critic before his newest appointment, said the role is one that feels familiar to him based on his prior experience.

“I came from small business. I ran one for 15 years, I know how difficult it is to keep your doors open, to make payroll, to work with other entrepreneurs, to network with the chamber of commerce, to make sure that local issues that could affect your business are being looked into and also just on the taxation side,” said Albas, who owned a martial arts studio prior to entering public life.

The parliamentarian takes over the portfolio at a time when Finance Minister Bill Morneau is mulling contentious changes to the tax code aimed at closing loopholes benefiting small business owners.

Morneau has proposed three changes: one aimed at reducing ‘income sprinkling,’ or the practice of spreading income to family members, thereby reducing a businesses’ tax rate. The second change would impact a small businesses’ ability to reclassify income into capital gains (which are taxed at a lower rate than general income). The final change would see a crackdown on ‘passive investments’ by businesses.

The proposals were the subject of a letter co-signed by 15 organizations representing small businesses in Canada, which urged the finance minister to table the changes and instead launch meaningful consultations with the business community.

“These are not minor amendments, but are sweeping changes that will affect all sectors of Canada’s business community and we ask that you not move forward with these proposals,” stated an excerpt from the letter.

Albas offered a similar critique of the government’s reforms, calling it the “largest change to our tax system in 30 years.”

Morneau “gave a pittance of a consultation period where most people — including his own officials — were away on holidays,” said Albas of the minister’s decision to announce the proposal in mid-July.

While the MP wasted no time sinking his teeth into the role of small business critic — having only been named to the shadow cabinet on Aug. 30 — Albas also recognized that his new portfolio offered him a chance to advocate for issues unique to small businesses in the Okanagan region.

“I know that tourism-wise, there was a big hit to the whole area of the Interior because people either believed B.C. was on fire or it was flooding,” said Albas, adding that some business owners have expressed concern about flood damage to infrastructure critical to their businesses.

“We have to make sure that infrastructure gets built, but who pays for that? These are questions that I’m certainly going to be talking to small businesses about to find out what they think makes sense.”