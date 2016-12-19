Albas supports Maxime Bernier in Conservative leadership race

The Conservative leadership race currently features a crowded field of 14 candidates, but that didn’t stop Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola from throwing his support behind Maxime Bernier’s campaign to lead the Official Opposition.

Albas was announced as Bernier’s campaign co-chair for British Columbia last week, a role which have the Conservative MP acting as a sort of campaign surrogate in B.C. for Bernier’s leadership bid.

“My job is to provide some positive leadership in British Columbia, so that those Conservatives when they make that check off on their ballot will have heard a positive message from our campaign, and really know that Maxime is someone who is thinking of them,” explained Albas.

Albas noted that Bernier was fully bilingual, a skill which gave him a leg up on other a few of the other candidates in the race who struggled to respond to French-language questions at a recent leadership debate in Moncton, N.B.

“The ability to articulate it in both official languages is very important in our federal system,” said Albas. “We have bilingual provinces, we have people that need to be spoken to in their language, and having the leader that’s a good communicator is extremely important, especially when you’re in opposition.”

Albas said he sees Bernier as a leader who could appeal to the growing millennial demographic in Canada.

“Mr. Bernier’s talk about supporting more economic freedom, everything from ride sharing to innovations in areas like supply management — I think it’s a positive vision that a lot of young people will want to get behind,” explained Albas. “Because as they start paying taxes, as they start adding up that they are going to be paying for the Liberals’ spending, I think its important for them to know that they have someone who understands how to unleash their creativity in a positive way.”

The decision to support Bernier’s campaign for leadership came days after Albas took in another pitch for the Conservative leadership from TV celebrity Kevin O’Leary.

On Dec. 12, O’Leary — who rose to prominence as an brash-talking investor on the CBC show Dragon’s Den — hosted an event at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier with a group of Conservative MPs, where he vowed to defeat Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in the 2019 election.

Though O’Leary has yet to officially enter the leadership race, he has until Feb. 24 of next year to commit to running — which would mean that he could potentially avoid having to participate in the French-only debate in Quebec City scheduled for the new year.

“I think Mr. O’Leary has some serious talents in his ability to communicate a message. I do know he’s said very positive things about Mr. Bernier, particularly around growing the economy, and making sure that we cap government expenses and unleash the entrepreneurial spirit and competition we have here in Canada,” said Albas. “It’s very important for the leader to be able to speak in both official languages. Mr. O’Leary has said that he does not speak French, which makes it a lot more difficult for him to build support in every part of the country.”

While O’Leary promised a nasty fight in 2019, should he lead the Conservative party, Albas praised Bernier for taking a different tack.

“For me, I think it’s really important that whoever our leader is, is viewed as someone who is positive. One of the things that the Trudeau campaign in the last election did a very good job of was projected a very positive, growth-oriented vision,” said Albas — adding that he felt the Liberals failed to deliver on their election promises.

The vote is slated for May 27, 2017, with all members of the Conservative Party of Canada who registered before March 28 eligible to cast a ballot.