Albas on Trump: Cabinet selections will determine reality of rhetoric

What does the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the U.S. mean for Canada?

That’s the question Conservative MP for Central-Okanagan-Similkameen, Dan Albas, said he’s been fielding since the election results, which he said surprised him.

The answer to this question remains unknown at this point, but the people Trump chooses to surround himself with will determine what to expect, Albas told the Herald.

“As Mr. Trump begins to select his cabinet, as we begin to see those people begin the process of articulating the administration’s view — not just the election campaign’s view — when it comes to these free trade agreements we’ll see if the rhetoric surpasses the actual reality,” Albas said.

He said that with a Republican controlled House of Representatives and Senate, President-elect Trump may have a clear path to implement much of his agenda.

That agenda includes possibly renegotiating or ripping up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Albas noted that former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien ran on a campaign promise in 1993 to renegotiate NAFTA, which he abandoned.

“Once you come into office, you start to recognize there are compelling reasons free trade can be of benefit, so we’ll see if Mr. Trump has cause to revisit (NAFTA),” Albas said.

Albas said if Trump were to pull out of NAFTA, the question remains whether or not a free trade agreement will still remain between Canada and the U.S.

“And if Mr. Trump decides not to engage on that front perhaps we can start asking questions with things like [the] softwood lumber [agreement],” Albas said, noting that it seems that Canada’s interests haven’t been taken into account in the past through this agreement.

Albas said he sees Canada becoming less competitive as a manufacturing jurisdiction in some sectors because Trump isn’t expected to implement a mandatory carbon tax in the U.S. or ratify the Paris Agreement — aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions — as the Liberal government is doing in Canada.

The incoming president has also pledged to cut business tax rates from 35 per cent to 15 per cent, which will put pressure on Canada, said Albas.

“One of the reasons why we have — at the federal level — a 15 per cent corporate tax was to encourage more investment from American companies in Canada,” Albas said.

Albas said he thinks the federal Liberal government is having a “cold shower” when it comes to relations with the U.S.

“The fact is is that they had much more in common in terms of values, in terms of direction when it came to the Paris [Agreement] and in terms of trade as well as taxation policy,” Albas said.

Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline — which would link Alberta to oil refineries, tank farms and pipeline distribution centres — a top priority with Trump’s election.

Both Trump and Trudeau have shown support for the pipeline and Albas suggested this would be a good area for the Prime Minister to begin building the relationship with the incoming president.

Albas told the Herald this is a “critical time” for Canadian politicians to work together when it comes to dealing with the U.S. on trade, but noted that difficulties also existed under the previous American government as well.

“It is incumbent that both the government and Parliamentarians make a concerted effort to make sure the new [U.S.] administration understands the strategic alliance of Canada, appreciates our trading relationship and builds the relationships that it takes to make sure Canada does not get trampled under a new administration’s marching orders,” Albas said.