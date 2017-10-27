Alternative approval process to begin next month for fire hall expansion

Merrittonians will be able to voice their opinion on the proposed multi-million dollar expansion of the local fire hall through an alternative approval process begining Nov. 10.

By a split 4-2 vote on Tuesday (Oct. 24) council gave staff the green light to undertake the public vote for phase two of the expansion. Only councillors Dave Baker and Mike Goetz voted in opposition, while Merritt Mayor Neil Menard was not in attendance due to medical reasons.

The city is obligated to issue two public notices on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 before opening up a 32-day window of opportunity for members of the public to vote against the project.

Eligible voters can sign a form at city hall, or via the municipality’s website, if they are against the city borrowing the funds.

Those who are in favour of the project don’t need to cast a vote.

If the city collects “no” signatures totalling more than 10 per cent of the local electorate, the borrowing bylaw to finance the fire hall expansion would not move forward unless a referendum overturned the result.

With an estimated 5,560 residents over the age of 18, according to the 2016 Statistics Canada census, just 556 votes are needed to stop the bylaw from moving forward.

The deadline to submit a form to the city is Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Council has already given three readings to the borrowing bylaw, which will enable the municipality to borrow up to $2.2 million from the municipal finance authority over a 25-year period.

Anytime a municipality plans to incur debt for more than five years it is required to put the project to a community referendum or alternate approval process before adopting a loan authorization bylaw.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Coun. Linda Brown noted that the city could use surplus dollars to shoulder some of the cost meaning the full $2.2 million may not end up being borrowed.

City of Merritt director of finance Sheila Thiessen said it’s unlikely the city would be able to reduce that number by much.

“If it turns out the project doesn’t cost the full $2.2 million for whatever reason or that there are some other [funds] that could be reallocated, then we would reduce it, but, personally, there’s a lot of other demands on the city’s funds and surpluses,” said Thiessen.

The expansion involves adding a two-storey addition to the current building that will provide living quarters for the Work Experience Program firefighters, more conference and training spaces, a decontamination room and increased storage space.

The first phase of the fire hall expansion involved borrowing $1 million to add a new fire truck and engine bay in 2014. The city undertook an alternative approval process for this bylaw as well, receiving no opposition signatures of the 550 required to defeat the proposal.

The cost of servicing the debt for phase two is estimated to be about $135,000, which equates to an extra $21 per year in property taxes from the average homeowner whose house is valued at 240,000, according to a City of Merritt staff report.

Merritt’s fire chief has said the expansion of the 45-year-old fire hall will add much needed space and modernized safety standards to the building.