Alternative approval process restarts on Friday

The fate of the Merritt fire hall will be decided in a little more than a month’s time.

Beginning Friday, residents opposed to the city borrowing up to $2.2 million for an expansion of the fire hall have 36-days to make their opinion known via the alternative approval process.

Forms have been available since last Thursday — the start of the notification phase, City of Merritt corporate officer Sean Smith told the Herald.

“There’s been quite a number of citizens who’ve come to pick up forms, and it seems like the information has gotten out quite well this time around,” said Smith.

This is the city’s second attempt at the alternative approval process for this project. Municipal staff botched the first process by accidentally withholding elector response forms during the notification phase last month.

The mistake, which the provincial government was alerted to, could only be remedied by restarting the process.

As the process is now taking place over the holiday season, the city is offering people the option to send in scanned forms via email to the corporate officer.

Smith said no one has submitted an emailed form early, but if that were to happen, the form would need to be resubmitted on Friday.

MORE: PHOTOS: Fire chief makes the case for expansion

Clerical error causes cancellation of alternative approval process

City prepares to borrow millions for fire hall expansion

Council seeks approval on borrowing for fire hall expansion

“It isn’t something that’s even come up once, but we want to make sure that it’s fair for whatever the method of delivery is,” said Smith.

Smith’s email and the forms can be found on merritt.ca.

If the the city receives 556 forms in opposition to the borrowing — 10 per cent of the voting population given an estimated 5,560 residents over the age of 18, according to the 2016 Canada census — the bylaw would not move forward.

If permitted to proceed by the alternative approval process, council will move towards adopting a bylaw which will see the city borrow $2.2 million from the municipal finance authority over a 25-year period.

The two-storey addition to the fire hall is intended to update the 45-year-old building to modern standards, as it lacks space, storage and a proper decontamination room, Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson told the Herald.

The city went too the alternative approval process for phase one of the project, borrowing $1 million to pay for a new fire truck that replaced an aging one along with an additional truck bay to house the vehicle.

If the borrowing is approved construction would begin in 2018.