Angels soar at Senior Games

The North Okanagan Angels ladies’ 55+ softball team (with three Merritt members) won the gold medal at the 2017 Seniors Games in Vernon last week.

For the second year in a row, the Angels defeated the Hotshots from the Lower Mainland in the championship game — this time by battling back from two runs down in the seventh inning to take the title.

The Angels team is comprised of: (top row, from left) Elaine Jules (Chase), Val Martinick (Merritt), Donna Helgesson (Salmon Arm), Diane Schmidt (Enderby), Sandy Swartz (Enderby), Ann Polson (Salmon Arm), Marg Hagardt (Enderby), Deb Dickenson (Enderby), Brenda Shabbits (Scotch Creek), (kneeling) Sue Kalke (Salmon Arm), Debra Manuel (Merritt), MJ Coutlee (Merritt), Lynn Parkinson (Enderby), (missing) Cindy Kilmartin (Vernon).