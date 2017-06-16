Angling for something to do for Father’s Day this weekend?

Motors and mud highlight the list of things to do in the Nicola Valley for Father’s Day.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate with dad in the Nicola Valley this weekend.

On Saturday, head on over to the Merritt Speedway in Lower Nicola to catch the first flat track motorcycle race day of the year.

The action-packed, somewhat chaotic form of motorcycle racing made its debut at the Merritt Speedway last year, and was quickly embraced by the local racing community. The races feature categories for both bikes and quads, and are set to get underway at 6 p.m. Admission to the Speedway is $10 for adults, and $6 for seniors and youth.

Meanwhile, over on Midday Valley Road, high octane dragsters and backyard junkers alike will be spitting up mud as the North West Mud Racing Association comes to town for their annual race weekend in Merritt.

The two-day event will feature eight classes of mud-monsters in competition, ranging from the blown alcohol “big boys,” to the street stock pickup trucks, and a number of different pits for drivers to navigate.

A highlight of last year’s mud races was the hugely-popular hill-and-hole event that saw a pair of imposing jumps situated between two equally-treacherous pits.

The mud drags will run on both Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m.), and tickets are available from the Lower Bowl, past the west festival gate on Midday Valley Road.

If pistons and exhaust isn’t your idea of a relaxing weekend with dad, consider heading over to Kentucky Alleyne Lake on Sunday for the Father’s Day fishing derby hosted by the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club. No license? No problem — June 16 to 18 is considered B.C.’s “Family Fishing Weekend,” and no freshwater fishing licenses are required during throughout the weekend.

There is no charge to participate in the fishing derby, and lunch is provided courtesy of the fish and game club. Things are set to get underway at 9:00 a.m.