Annual BCHL Interior Division Preview

Each year, the sports writers from all of the BCHL Interior Division‘s home communities collaborate on an early season preview of their respective teams — the key returnees, the hot new prospects, and the perceived strengths of this year’s squad. Below is the 2016-17 season preview, presented to you alphabetically by team name.

MERRITT CENTENNIALS

Key Returnees: D Michael Faulkner (5-32-37), F Zach Court (13-16-29), F Tyler Ward (17-10-27), F Brett Jewel (13-13-26), F Nick Fidanza (7-15-22) Rookie Sensations: With an impressive 14 returning players from last year’s Centennials team, head coach and GM Joe Martin and his assistant Matt Samson could afford to be highly selective in their off-season acquisitions and training camp signings. They were. Between the pipes, the Cents have landed promising 19-year-old Jake Berger from Minnetonka, Minn. He spent last season backstopping the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes in the T1EHL. On the blueline, look for good things from 98-born Zach Metsa out of Delafield, Wis. The future Quinnipiac Univ. Bobcat (2018-19) had seven goals and 17 assists in just 30 games with the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals (T1EHL) in 2015-16. Up front, Merritt has secured a pair of proven performers from back east in 20-year-old winger Tyler Pietrowski from Curtice, Ohio, and 97-born centreman Ethan Skinner from Kincardine, Ont. A six-foot two-inch power forward, Pietrowski racked up 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points playing for the Philadelphia Little Flyers of the EHL last season, while the diminutive Skinner lit it up for Elmira of the GOHL with 84 points (24-60) in just 49 games. The diamonds in the rough could be 16-year-old twins Michael and Rylan Van Unen from nearby Kamloops, who did not look the least bit out of place through the pre-season. Strengths: An unbeaten pre-season (4-0-1) would seem to indicate there’s been some early chemistry between the abundance of veterans on the roster and the small group of highly-regarded newcomers. The challenge for coaches Martin and Samson will be to get that chemistry to sizzle, not fizzle throughout the rigorous 58-game, regular-season BCHL schedule. Hopefully, the valuable experience in the line-up on a nightly basis will pay dividends – both in the short term, and over the long haul. Coach’s Quote (Joe Martin): “We’re fortunate to be returning many character players this season. I like our depth in the forward position, the added scoring, and the key defenseman returning. In net we’ve been good. With the culture that’s growing here, we believe we will be a very good home team. It’s an understatement that our division is tough to win in consistently, but this group is determined.”

PENTICTON VEES

Key Returnees: F Nicholas Jones (21-42-63), F Owen Sillinger (16-29-45), D Griffin Mendel (2-12-14), F Ben Brar (4-5-9), F Taylor Ward (5-4-9), D David Eccles (2-7-9), and D Gabe Bast (1-5-6). Rookie Sensations: University of Wisconsin Badger commit Grant Cruikshank showed off his scoring prowess by scoring six times in five preseason games. Prep school players Jacob Kamps, six-foot three-inch, 210-pound (Cushing Academy) and Ty Amonte, son of retired NHLer Tony Amonte, improved during the preseason. Amonte, 18, was one of two players from Thayer Academy to reach 70 points. That total had not been reached since Jeremy Roenick racked up 88 in 1988. Amonte won the Boston Bruins’John Carlton Memorial Trophy as the top male high school player in eastern Massachusetts.Former Regina Pats Canadians Ty Barnstable and Turner Ripplinger played extremely well. Jared Nash of Stratford Cullitons posted 19 goals and 62 points in 45 games). Strengths: The Vees project to have a versatile lineup. Twenty-year-old Mat Robson, who won a championship in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Toronto Lakeshore Patriots in 2014-15, will share the crease with 18-year-old Okanagan Hockey Academy grad Nolan Hildebrand, who went 16-6-1 in 24 games, with a .939 save percentage and 2.04 GAA. Harbinson feels the back end is the best he has had since being in Penticton. Coach’s Quote (Fred Harbinson): “I really look at how we were structured two years ago (lost in RBC Cup semifinal) where it was really hard, if you just focused on one or two guys, somebody else was going to come through. I think that’s how we’re going to be this year. There is just a multitude of other players that I think can contribute. We’re gonna try to out skate you, out work you. Now we have more size to our game as well.”

SALMON ARM SILVERBACKS

Key Returnees: F Carson Bolduc (22-34-56), F Josh Blanchard (18-26-44), F Marcus Mitchell (9-12-21), D Cameron Trott (6-24-30), D Ryley Booth (0-13-13). Rookie Sensations: A trio of BCMML players — Ben Evanish, Josh Latta and Justin Wilson — all have a few games in the BCHL on their resume and managed to score nearly two points per game last season for their respective clubs. G Trevin Kozlowski will provide a solid foundation. He boasted a 1.63 GAA and a .940 save percentage in 23 games at the Gunnery Prep in Connecticut. Strengths: The Silverbacks’ power comes from their mix of youth and veteran leaders. In goal, both Michael Botiz and Kozlowski impressed and there should be healthy competition between the duo for playing time. With eight returnees, the Silverbacks should enjoy leadership, maturity and stability. Newcomer Carter Cochrane, who played 19 games with Chilliwack and Cowichan Valley last season, will add stability to the defence core alongside Cam Trott and Ryley Booth. New players Evanish, Justin Wilson, Nathan Iannone and Josh Latta should provide energy. Coach’s Quote (Brandon West): “I’ve been really impressed by the level of skill and character shown by our players throughout camp and preseason. We are big, fast, strong, possess a high skill set and can compete with any team in the league.”

TRAIL SMOKE EATERS

Key Returnees: F Connor Brown-Maloski (9-26-35), F Ross Armour (9-26-35), F Kale Howarth (12-15-27), F Spencer McLean (3-6-9), F Blaine Caton (1-2-3), D Mitch Stapley (0-14-14), G Linden Marshall (5-4-0, 4.74 GAA). Rookie Sensations: The Smoke Eaters most vital rookie will be head coach/GM Cam Keith in his first head bench boss post. Keith, a former assistant of the ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones, has already put his mark on the Smokies, making many aggressive moves. Off-season additions include six-foot five-inch, 15-year-old defenceman Ethan Martini, who played for Calgary’s Edge School in the CSSHL and was drafted 53rd overall by the Swift Current Broncos in the 2015 Bantam Draft, defencemen Ryan Warner, six-foot four-inches, and Tyson Slater, six-foot two-inches. Ryan Moon, is a six-foot three-inch forward who had a 24-point season as a 16-year-old with the North Okanagan Knights of the KIJHL last season. Strengths: The Smoke Eaters grew substantially over the off-season and did so without sacrificing speed. Armour, Brown-Maloski, and Howarth look for breakout seasons, and the additions of Josh Laframboise and talented import Andre Ghantous, who were impressive in camp, should give the Smokies adequate punch up front. The acquisition of veteran defencemen Troy Ring, 19, and Cole Williams, 19, from the Langley Rivermen, and Konsta Jaske, 18, of the Wenatchee Wild should help steady a back end that many considered undersized last year, and support returning goalies Linden Marshall, 18, and Zach Dyment, 20. Coach’s Quote (Cam Keith): “Our top three lines will be big and strong. We will battle teams, and kind of be a blue-collar style of hockey where we just grind teams down. If the stars align, I think we’re going to be competitive this year and fight for a playoff spot, and, down the road, we’re going to be very good.”

VERNON VIPERS

Key Returnees: F Jimmy Lambert (15-18-33), F Riley Brandt (15-16-31), F Christian Cakebread (12-18-30 in 35GP), F Jagger Williamson (6-21-27), D Mitchell Oliver (4-23-27). Rookie Sensations: Forward Niko Karamanis pulled a few hat tricks in intra-squad scrimmages and looks to be a top-line pointgetter. The Comox product pocketed 74 goals and 189 points with Shattuck St. Mary’s High School the last three midget seasons. Austin Adamson dominated the Portland Winterhawks’ fitness testing a few weeks ago, but was caught in the overage game. The 20-year-old Richmond product was used as an energy player during three years with the Saskatoon Blades, Red Deer Rebels and Swift Current Broncos. Goalies Ty Taylor and Cole Demers may be the first 17-year-old goaltending tandem to make a BCHL team. The six-foot three-inch, 185-pound Taylor was being seriously wooed by the WHL Prince George Cougars during the Vipers’ camp but wants to go the NCAA route. He compiled the top stats in the CSSHL academy league last year with Delta Prep. Demers, a five-foot none-inch, 161-pounder, was a first-team all-star with the Okanagan Rockets of the B.C. Major Midget League last season. D Shane Kelly, a six-foot five-inch, 215-pound shutdown d-man earned 4-17-21 in 32 games with Victory Honda U18s in Michigan last year. Strengths: The Vipers will roll four lines up front with Cakebread, Karamanis and Brandt expected to see plenty of power play minutes. Considered too soft and small a year ago, the Vipers appear to be meaner and leaner on the back end and up front. Defenceman Carter Stephenson, a six-footer, got in eight BCHL games last year and amassed 40 points with the major midget Vancouver NW Giants. Both net detectives have promising futures but one will have to show starter status early or the Vipers will seek a 20-year-old from the USHL or WHL to carry the load. Coach’s Quote (Mark Ferner): “I believe great work ethic and learning to work are as important as talent. We will be aggressive and physical and we will be competitive in races and battles. We will also be well conditioned because if you aren’t conditioned, you can’t do those other three things. Good teams have good players; great teams have great teammates. That’s what we’re looking for.”

WEST KELOWNA WARRIORS

Key Returnees: D Nicholas Rutigliano (6-18-24), D Jake Harrison (6-20-26), F Connor Sodergren (8-22-30), F Quin Foreman (13-13-26), G Keelan Williams (13-6-0, 3.38 GAA). Rookie sensations: With just eight returnees from their national championship team, there’s no shortage of new faces, led by five-foot eight-inch forward Mitch Martan. Quick and skilled, the Boston College commit had 64 points in 79 games the last two seasons at St. Andrews College in Ontario. The Warriors will also look to the likes of Parm Dhaliwal and Chase Dubois to help fill the offensive void left by the departures of Jonathan Desbiens, Liam Blackburn and Kylar Hope (combined 99 goals). Dhaliwal had 48 points in 35 games last season at Yale Academy, while Dubois, a product of Williams Lake, had 34 points in 25 games with the BCMML’s Cariboo Cougars. Michael Ryan, 18, is a skilled blue liner from Marion, Mass. Strengths: If winning breeds winning, then the Warriors can expect to carry over some of last season’s Royal Bank Cup prosperity into the 2016-17 campaign. The experience and road travelled by the likes of captain Nicholas Rutigliano, defenceman Jake Harrison and forwards Connor Sodergren and Quin Foreman will be invaluable to the club’s newcomers. Coach’s Quote: (Rylan Ferster): “This is a business where you turn over a lot of guys and we’re going to have to adjust to that again this year. It’s a situation where we’ll need our veterans to be leaders. We’re still learning about our team, so it’s a work in progress.”

HOW THEY’LL FINISH IN 2016-17

The six sports writers each sent in their predictions for the finishing order of the teams in the BCHL’s Interior Division at the end of the regular season. Below is the consensus opinion of those scribes:

1. Penticton

2. West Kelowna

3. Vernon

4. Salmon Arm

5. Merritt

6. Trail