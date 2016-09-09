Another break-in at the BC Visitor Centre

The BC Visitor Centre has been a hotbed of activity this summer for the wrong reasons.

On Saturday (Sept. 3) at 3:30 a.m., police were notified of another break-in at the visitor centre — the third reported incident in the last two months.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald someone cut the lock on the gate to the parking lot and when security searched the property, they found the men’s bathroom in a side building on the property was broken into and a paper towel dispenser ripped off the wall.

She said no alarm was set off and the security company hired to watch the building called in the police when they found the lock had been cut.

Back on Aug. 19, two males wearing motorcycle helmets book into the snack shop building of the visitor centre and stole beef jerky and Starbucks drinks, and on July 10, a pair of men broke into the main building by apparently breaking a window and door. They set off the alarm to the building in the process, but didn’t steal anything.

Dunsmore said that although the visitor centre is located at the busy nexus of Highways 5 and 97C, it is an easy target for break-ins given its secluded location.

“It’s actually quite isolated there,” Dunsmore said, adding that anyone trying to break-in wouldn’t be seen by people passing by from the road.

“If you’re up at the building or at the snack shack [you’re] pretty invisible to the people going by,” she said.

She told the Herald that police can’t monitor the building 24/7, but is confident the security company hired to watch the buildings will be more conscientious given the amount of break-ins in such a short amount of time.

She said that while the BC Visitor Centre has been broken into in the past, having three occur in two months time isn’t normal.

Dunsmore said police don’t know if any of the break-ins to the visitor centre are related.

Anyone with any information regarding the recent break-ins at the BC Visitor Centre can contact the Merritt RCMP anonymously by calling 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).