Another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope
More snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway tonight (Mar.1).
After issuing a snowfall warning for the section of highway between Merritt and Hope yesterday, Environment Canada says to expect another heavy snowfall overnight tonight.
Accumulations of about 20 to 30 centimetres of the white stuff are expected to fall at the Coquihalla summit by Thursday afternoon.
Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.
Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.