Aquatic centre roof replacement complete as annual maintenance shutdown begins

After nearly a year, work to replace the aging roof of the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre is complete.

The aquatic centre was open while construction was ongoing, but as of Saturday (Sept. 2) the facility is closed for yearly maintenance.

Director of finance Sheila Thiessen said that while the final costs haven’t all come in yet, the city doesn’t expect the project to be over budget.

“We haven’t received the final invoices yet for the roof project,” she said.

The city had a $300,000 budget for the project offset by a federal grant worth $110,000. The grant required the work be completed by March, but the city received an extension to the end of September due to delays on the project, Thiessen told the Herald.

Inclement weather and a lack of available workers from contractor Kelowna Roofing caused delays.

“My understanding is they were hoping to obtain some local labour that just wasn’t available,” said Thiessen.

The contractor’s bid was about $30,000 under budget for the project.

The project began last year on Sept. 6, and while work was ongoing the facility also received a new sign above the front entrance. The previous sign was weathered and former director of facilities Brad Gilbert had it replaced with an updated logo.

Pool closed until October

Maintenance conducted every September on the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre begins this weekend and the facility will reopen over the next few weeks.

The gym portion of the building will reopen on Sept. 18 while the pool area will be back in business on Oct. 2.

“We take out the pumps and we send them to Kamloops to be serviced and then we bring them back and reinstall them,” said aquatic centre supervisor Laura Chivers. “They’re doing an electrical upgrade as well.”

This year, Chivers said the main pool is getting a paint job to change the colour from blue to white for better visibility in the water.

She said the gym equipment will be inspected and repaired if needed as well.