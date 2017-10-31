FROM THE ARCHIVES: Merritt’s ‘Worst Halloween Ever”

Halloween night has long been associated with teenage mischief, with annual reminders being issued to today’s adolescents about the dangers of playing with fireworks. While local RCMP officers will be on the lookout tonight for kids with firecrackers; back in ’66, Merritt’s teens were packing a different kind of heat.

We pulled this gem of a story from our archives, which are available to view online at http://arch.tnrdlib.ca/.

ANGRY CITIZENS HIT OUT: Worst Halloween ever

A FIRE, objects strewn across the road and streets littered with countless smashed eggs represented the toll of destruction in Merritt on Monday – all under the pretext of Hallowe’en witch-craft.

Cars and windows were the primary targets for several hundred youths loitering in the business section with large supplies of eggs.

The Chamber of Commerce hit out angrily, and, at one stage, a group of citizens discussed a vigilante party to clean up the town.

Chamber President Bill Horne said later: “The whole thing has got completely out of hand.”

“The police did a good job,” he said, “but there just weren’t enough of them.”

A spokesman for the RCMP stated: “This egg throwing Is something new on the scale it was Monday night.” He added that the damage was not as bad as in many other towns. “They have to let steam off a little,” he said, “as long as they are not damaging property.”

There were no arrests, but the RCMP, out in full force and assisted by auxiliary members, kept strict control as far as possible. Two of their cars were spattered with eggs and some of the policemen themselves also became ‘targets, however.

Local merchants closed their stores earlier than usual and picked their way through the litter, as fire trucks arrived on the scene to hose down the mess and cool off some of the youths who got in the way.

Bill Horne termed the affair “the worst Hallowe’en night” he had seen.

“Four years ago, there may have been a couple of eggs thrown,” he said, “and it may have grown to a dozen or so eggs last year.

“This year it was completely out of hand and I’m afraid that unless some measures are taken, next year it will be really serious.”

Mr. Horne went on to mention some of the incidents he had seen. “We actually witnessed some kids open a hotel door and throw their eggs inside,” he said.

“They were throwing eggs at everyone and everybody’s car,” he added, “and I don’t see why people should suffer in this way.”

Mr. Horne went on: “This is not what Hallowe’en is for. It’s meant for the little tots to have a good time. But this wasn’t even just the teenagers. There were actually some married men involved.”

For the past three years, Mr. Horne has rim an annual Hallowe’en “soap – my – window” contest in which he has given out prizes to youngsters producing the most original soap sketches at his store.

“On Monday night some of the younger ones were afraid to go home,” he said.

“Something has to be done, even if it is legislation to abolish this holiday,” commented Mr. Horne. “Otherwise,” he repeated, “I’m really afraid that next year there’s going to be serious trouble.”

He said if those concerned were of such low mentality that they wanted to throw eggs, an organized egg throwing contest could be held for them outside of town. “They can throw eggs at each other if that’s what satisfies them,” he hit out.

Mr. Home concluded that the Hallowe’en festival had become an excuse for some of the very worst behaviour.