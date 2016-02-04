- B.C. government to add ten kilometres of fencing along Coquihalla HighwayPosted 4 days ago
Are Persons with Disabilities allowances still too low?
Increasing asset limits for people on disability assistance fails to address the real problem with the system, says a local woman.
This single parent — who does not wish to be named given the stigma she feels is associated with those living with a Persons with Disabilities (PWD) designation — said the real problem is the fact the allowance rates dolled out by the Ministry of Social Development and Social Innovation are too low.
Last December, the provincial government announced that now an individual with a PWD designation may receive up to $100,000 in cash gifts and inheritances without losing eligibility for that assistance.
The previous cap was only $5,000.
For a couple where both have PWD designation, that number increases from $10,000 to $200,000.
“It’s really degrading the way people with disabilities are being forced to struggle.” —Merrittonian on disability assistance
“That will effect a very, very small amount of people, whereas the rest of us, we’re still living in poverty,” said the woman.
She said she’s been on disability assistance for about four years due to severe chronic pain and mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and panic attacks.
She used to work full time up until a car accident a few years ago, and now works two days a week as a receptionist in town.
As a single mother of one, the government affords her and her daughter an allowance of $1,242 per month. She said her job adds about another $300 on top of that, but with an income of approximately $1,500 per month, it’s difficult to make ends meet.
“It comes up in the news, ‘Oh look, we’re doing more stuff to help people who are on disability, and this and that, and we’re helping, we’re helping’ — you’re not helping,” she said.
The monthly allowance given to single parents with more than one child isn’t much better.
The rates increase for any case that involves additional children, but single parents with two children receive just $90 more than the $1,242, and those with three children receive $40 more than that total.
Those with five children receive $1,457 — just $215 more than what a single parent with one child receives.
THE RULES
An individual person with a PWD designation in B.C. receives $906 per month, and can earn up to $9,600 on his or her own without it impacting their disability assistance.
A couple where one is on disability assistance receives $1,271 per month. If both have a PWD designation, they receive a total of $1,519.
In B.C. these families are allowed to earn up to $19,200 annually without it impacting their disability assistance.
In households containing one child and two parents with PWD designations, the government provides $1,703 every month and up to $1,863 for those with five children.
In B.C. these families are allowed to earn up to $19,200 annually without it impacting their disability assistance.
Families where one parent has a PWD designation, the rate ranges from $1,455 for families with one child up to $1,615 for households with five children, and can earn a maximum of $12,000 annually.
Exceeding the earning exemptions of $9,600, $12,000 and $19,200 results in additional earnings being deducted dollar for dollar from one’s disability assistance.
Those who don’t earn the full amount of their earning exemption cannot roll over the difference to the subsequent year.
GOVERNMENT RESPONSE
According to Ministry of Social Development and Social Innovation spokesperson Sean Leslie, PWD rates were last increased nearly 10 years ago in 2007, when all income assistance clients a $50 per month increase.
In an emailed response as to why the rates have not changed since that time, Leslie wrote that “the ministry realizes persons with disabilities have additional barriers to overcome and may require additional financial supports. This is why we provide B.C.’s higher rate of assistance to persons with disabilities ($906 a month), plus higher earnings exemptions ($9,600 per year) and additional supplemental allowances or crisis grants for unexpected expenses or emergency needs, additional dental and optical service coverage, and payments for medical supplies or equipment.”
In the response, Leslie also pointed to other ways in which low income earners are supported by the province, listing subsidized housing, MSP subsidies, school start-up funding and having child support payments fully exempt for families receiving income and disability assistance.
ON THE GROUND
“It’s really degrading the way people with disabilities are being forced to struggle,” said the Merrittonian.
“I know a lot of people on disability who are paying higher rents then what I pay. They often go hungry, because their kids need food, their kids need clothes, their kids need to get to school,” she said.
Inclusion BC, an advocacy group for persons with developmental disabilities said in a press release regarding the assessment increases that this province is one of the most expensive in Canada to live in, yet it continues to have one of the lowest disability benefit rates. At a rate of $906 per month for an individual, the gap between what PWD recipients need and what they receive is growing, and will continue to grow, unless B.C. changes the way it assists individuals and families with disabilities, the release stated.
THE REST OF CANADA
Ontario and Alberta are two provinces with income support programs comparable to British Columbia’s — both of which are higher than B.C.’s $906 per month.
The maximum monthly benefit for persons with disabilities in Alberta is $1,588 — in Ontario it’s $1,064.
As of August of last year, there were about 96,000 people receiving disability assistance in B.C., and as of last October, 536 Merrittonians were receiving disability assistance.
In Alberta there are about 53,000 people receiving disability assistance, nearly half as many as B.C. supports.
However, the number of people benefiting from Ontario’s disability support program caseload is much more than B.C.’s with upwards of 460,000 as of the end of 2015.
Erin Wiebe
February 4, 2016 at 5:21 pm
I am a single person on PWD. I receive $906 per month. My rent is $600, equal payments for my hydro and gas are $44 & $66 respectively. That leaves me $196 to pay my phone bill ($50) and internet ($63). That leaves $83 purchase food and pay for transportation. I am fortunate to only pay $600 for rent
D. Daily
August 26, 2016 at 6:18 pm
I agree Erin, it is the same for me, as everything goes up (Rent, Hydro Cable, Internet and Phone). I am getting the bare minimum on all of my utilities. The last straw, was my rent. It went up $ 25 dollars again in July. Food too has almost doubled and the food bank is out, as it not geared for persons with Physical Disabilities. All of the necessities in life goes up and we are forced to pay it. But our PWD does not go up like the cost of living does. My PWD has been the same $ 906, since 2007, leaving me $ 70 dollars now for my food a month. I am not ill. but severely disabled. Now I have to save for 3 months to get a 12 dollar haircut. Forget Dental Care, they want $ 80 dollars from the PWD first. I read in Alberta the PWD there is over
$ 1,125 a month. BC has the lowest amount for PWD. Maybe affordable housing ? No help – I have been on the list for 7 years. I pay $ 675
for rent. Next Year it will go up again 25 dollars as it does every Year.
Cheryl McLean
February 5, 2016 at 10:55 am
An article that touches the surface of the matter though doesn’t get to the meat of it.
You fail to mention that the majority of people on disability assistance cannot work, that is why they are on PWD. Nice for the ministry to make it “look” like PWD have opportunities to keep the mainly elusive $100.000 some saint might gift them. Or the $9600 per year they are allowed to keep from working. Again, most cannot work!
The BC rate of $906 per month for a single person on disability and $1242.00 per mth for a single parent with one child is forced poverty.
Everyone in this province are aware of the rental costs, hydro, food.
This rate is taking a marginalized and vulnerable population and forcing them into poverty and onto the street.
About those extra supports the ministry representative speaks of. Dental allowance is $1000 every two yrs. Ask any dentist and they will tell you that the ministry rates have not kept up with theirs since 2007 so people who are already ill and disabled must go without proper dental care and instead end up in the emergency department with abscesses that are poisoning them and making them yet more ill, or having to have most of their teeth pulled out because of rot. Yes that is a real benefit isn’t it? Oh, just like the person who is in chronic pain they can barely stand has their doctor prescribe a registered massage therapist. Well, another so called benefit that the ministry touts to provide but really is just another failed attempt at obfuscation. PWD MSP benefits being stuck back in 2007 rates will only pay $23.00 towards that RMT. The typical charge for an RMT is $80 or more so let’s have that PWD pay the rest out of their own bare pocket. let me see, which part of their budget should they steal from? Do they take from their measly food budget so they can escape the physical pain and pay the price later for not nourishing their body properly? The way the system is set up, it is giving false hope to those with disabilities in saying there is help for them. However , it is the same as throwing crumbs from the plate of those who are feasting themselves. No matter how you dice it, this most vulnerable population is being forced into poverty by a Provincial Government that is supposed to be helping them. After not being able to afford rental anywhere or to put food on the table for maybe $30 a week, many will end up joining the ranks of the homeless where they will become more ill than they already are, end up in the hospital which will cost a lot more to the system than if it just did what it should be doing in the first place and raising the rates. In regards to the availability of subsidized housing spokesperson Sean Leslie speaks of, surely he must also be aware that many PWD have had their name on a wait list for that for years and are still waiting. Just more smoke and mirrors of a ministry making it look like they are doing and are instead creating more stigma as people think the disabled are actually getting all this help when really they are not at all. It is all mired in double speak. The next time you see a disabled homeless person on the street or at a camp near you, thank your Provincial Government!
sandy lalonde
February 5, 2016 at 1:02 pm
I am a volunteer woman that is trying to help a woman 46 yrs that had a stroke has a brace on her right leg and no use with her right arm .She also has a severe case of aphasia .She i living in a facility right now getting rehabilitation so she can live independantly . she will be ready to leave april first .I have been desperatly trying to find a apt for her she cant live with me as i live in a seniors complex she has no family willing to take her in and she is desperate to live alone. she is on pwd and receives 906.00 a month i have put applications in every loww income place but there doesnt seem to be any hope of getting a place for at least a year i got a list of low rental apts in kamloops but it seems they have all raised there rents to 750.00 or more for 1 bedroom that is with nothing included so she would still have to pay her utilitys i am at my wits end and there doesnt seem to be a way out she cant earn extra money so how can she eat and pay for transportation if anyyone can tell me what to do i would be ever grateful
duncan
February 11, 2016 at 12:12 pm
I am a single person on this system 906 plus i am self employed at market and young living, and will be starting a part time job in April. That job will be part time, same as the other 3 i had in the past. The 9600 income from working is too low? the PWD for single person of 906 is too low?
Things need to change, i fortunately own my condo and dont have to pay rent, just strata of 200, hydro which is every 2 months, last was 131, and shaw each month of 165. My parents are kind enough to bring me food so i dont have to go to a food bank each week.
The reality is the rates have to increase eventually, they cannot stay static forever. If they can increase the asset limit for people on this system then they can increase the actual rates. It is good to note that inheritances up to 100000 for a single person and cash gifts, and double that for a couple up to 200000, but lets face it no one of us will ever incur that money in our lifetime, let alone someone who is not on disability.
I think christy clark has to address the real issue of cost of living and minimum wage which is a modest 20 cent increase come on? Change is needed
Monique
February 28, 2016 at 11:09 am
What is PWD !!!! anyway. YES I do agree 906 to live on the system is choking us all everything is going up how can we sleep at night. We all need to complain A LOT. How would they like to live this way and see their children grandchildren to live this way UM! WE ARE PEOPLE TOO WE NEED TO HAVE A LIFE AND WE HAVE NEEDS JUST LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE.
so mad.
October 21, 2016 at 8:40 pm
I’m a single person in kelowna with a terrible anxiety disorder. I can’t work, and now am forced to live with my ex in a one bedroom because I honestly can’t live anywhere else. we get 75 more dollars now but that’s from the bus pass, if you need one of those it’s only an extra 25. nice. how do they expect us to live?? I want to get out of this, to get better, but having the constant stress on me like this is what landed me in the hospital a couple months ago. in kelowna they treat people on assistance, no matter the reason, like criminals. you have to wait outside for hours in all kinds of weather, no seats no shade, while a security guard only let’s a couple people in at a time. if you think you can wait while they take their lunch brake you’re wrong. you have to leave the property and come back, sometimes lining up all over again and oh, by the time you get to the front of the line and they close. the whole thing is garbage.
Tracy Bradford
August 19, 2017 at 2:23 am
I am a person who has PWD with a twelve year old, as he grows so to does the cost of thing….like clothing,food,etc. Plus this year he needs a computer at home to do his school work, I am drowning in cost’s just to keep us going and I can’t work which make’s it hard…I don’t eat some meals to make sure he gets enough. I can’t hold my head up in society and this hundred dollars more is a joke.