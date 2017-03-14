Asbestos leading cause of worker deaths in province: WorkSafe BC

By: Jessica Wallace (Kamloops This Week)

WorkSafe BC is urging local homebuilders to take precaution when renovating and demolishing old homes, due to the “hidden killer” responsible for the most deaths of workers in the province. Though asbestos was banned in the 1970s, older homes may still contain it and, if disturbed and released into the air, exposure can lead to lung disease and cancer up to 45 years later.

“We’re seeing people pay for past use,” said Geoff Thomson, occupational hygiene officer for Worksafe BC.

Thomson spoke to the Canadian Home Builders Association Central Interior (CHBA) on March 8, during its regular monthly meeting. The organization responsible for overseeing workplace safety in the province has been cracking down on residential demolition and renovation worksites in recent years to reduce occupational disease and death caused by exposure to asbestos.

The fibrous material became popular during the Industrial Revolution, commonly used as insulation in homes for its resistance to heat and chemicals. Years later, it was deemed harmful, leading to asbestosis (developing 10 to 20 years after exposure), lung cancer (15 to 25 years) and mesothelioma (30 to 45 years).

The federal government has vowed to fully ban asbestos by 2018.

In the Lower Mainland, WorkSafe BC has dedicated teams tasked with visiting worksites to prevent asbestos exposure due, in part, to the hot Vancouver housing market that has resulted in the demolition of many older homes.

“It’s such a big issue down there,” Thomson said.

The fine material, up to 22,400 times thinner than human hair, is difficult to recognize, but can be found in old vinyl flooring, insulation and white duct tape. Thomson advised residential buildings built before 1990 may contain asbestos. Scraping “popcorn” ceilings is considered high risk.

“Flooring, that’s the most common place you’ll find it,” he said.

Cost of lives

Despite awareness, Thomson said asbestos-related deaths are due to deficiencies in identification, removal and disposal. He advised homebuilders to test for asbestos before beginning work. One CHBA member said asbestos studies can cost from $3,000 to $4,000 and noted it can add up to $15,000 onto a demolition.

“It’s not cheap,” Thomson admitted.

Demolishing a home with asbestos can lead to higher costs, he noted.

“You end up with a contaminated site.”

The City of Kamloops landfill accepts hazardous materials, but only professionals experienced with asbestos can remove it. Homeowners should not touch or move it. To learn more, go online to worksafebc.com and search “asbestos.”

Off to see the wizard — with lung disease

Asbestos was once so commonplace it was used in tablecloths. Other uses included cigarette filters and fake snow. The fluffy white “hidden killer” can be seen in the Wizard of Oz film, circa 1939.

Common materials containing asbestos

• Vinyl tiles and linoleum sheet flooring;

• Roof felt and shingles;

• Loose, blown-in insulation, such as vermiculite;

• Stucco;

• Gypsum board filling compound, and patching and joint compound for walls and ceilings;

• Incandescent light fixture backing;

• Deck undersheeting.

— WorkSafe BC