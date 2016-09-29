ASK Wellness in Merritt receiving six support recovery beds

ASK Wellness in Merritt has received one of five contracts awarded by the Interior Health Authority (IHA) for the creation of support recovery beds.

The new beds are an important step in ensuring people with drug addictions receive needed support, said ASK Wellness co-director of operations Stacy Wormell-Street.

“I think that everybody is really concerned about the health care crisis going on in the Interior, but specifically here in Merritt we have a significant lack of medical resources,” said Wormell-Street.

ASK isn’t literally receiving beds. Rather they have received funds to rent housing in a substance-free setting for people dealing with drug addictions awaiting residential treatment, returning from treatment or transitioning to a more stable lifestyle.

Wormell-Street said they are currently looking for housing sites scattered throughout Merritt where clients will reside. She said ASK has pinpointed a few spaces in town to place these clients, but the specific addresses are confidential.

In addition to the housing, clients must also agree to participate in a drug treatment program, and a life skills worker along with a housing support worker will connect with the participants throughout the week to ensure they are participating in the local wellness programming.

These new spaces are meant to enhance mental health and substance-use services throughout the B.C. Interior.

“More beds means more people can get their lives back,” said Health Minister Terry Lake in a press release.

These are the first five of ten eventual contracts to provide 57 new beds to communities throughout the IHA. The first wave, altogether, creates 26 new bed in the IHA.

These 57 support recovery beds are part of the IHA’s commitment back in April to create 73 new substance-use treatment beds including 16 for withdrawal management.

The majority of the 57 support recovery beds will be completed and open by December 2016.

Wormell-Street said they expect to have the housing in place by December.

The Kamloops Society for Alcohol and Drug Services, East Kootenay Addiction Services Society, Ktunaxa Nation Council Society and Round Lake Treatment Centre are the other four other organizations receiving beds.