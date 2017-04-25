Two men arrested after baton attack

A man was assaulted with a weapon Sunday night (April 23) in a residential neighbourhood located near downtown Merritt.

RCMP responded to the corner of Coutlee avenue and Orme Street at about 9 p.m. after a witness said a man had been struck in the face with some type of metal bar.

“The members attended and found two suspects were unloading items from the victim’s vehicle into their own vehicle,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore, adding the tires of the victim’s car had been slashed.

The two male suspects were arrested without incident and upon searching them, a collapsible metal baton was found on one of them, said Dunsmore, noting that the baton is a prohibited weapon.

She said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, seen by a doctor and released.

All three men know each other, she said.

Brandon Fiddick, 24, of Merritt and James Paulin, 49, of no fixed address were arrested for assault with a weapon and mischief for slashing the tires of the victim’s car, Dunsmore told the Herald.

Fiddick will appear in court in Kamloops on April 27 and Paulin on May 1 for bail hearings.