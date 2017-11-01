Assault leads to multiple charges

A local man is facing eight charges for what police described as a serious domestic assault that occurred Sunday night (Oct. 29) at a residence east of Merritt.

Police attended the scene and charged 42-year-old Brent Wasacase with two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, two counts of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, uttering threats to kill an animal or bird and mischief $5,000 or under.

Police were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. where the man had allegedly assaulted his wife, son and two pet cats, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald

Neither person needed to be hospitalized, Dunsmore said.

Wasacase remains in custody and is expected to be in court in Kamloops on Nov. 2 to fix a date for a bail hearing.