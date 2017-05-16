Assistance available for flood victims

Multiple avenues of help are being offered to residents affected by flood damage.

A resiliency centre is in operation today at the civic centre, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to assist residents who have been impacted by the recent flooding.

“It’s a great place for people to go for resources,” said Thompson-Nicola Regional District information officer Debbie Sell. “The key people are there. You can talk to them directly and they’re all in one place, so that you don’t have to go to multiple agencies to get some support,” she said.

The centre provides information about disaster financial programs and offer clean-up kits to flood-impacted residents of the regional district.

It will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. again this Thursday (May 18) and Saturday (May 20).

Representatives from the TNRD, the Lower Nicola Indian Band, the Canadian Red Cross, and the Disaster Financial Assistance Program and will be on hand to provide information and offer assistance

There was more rain in Merritt overnight and more flooding in spots around town on Tuesday morning (May 16). Part of Garcia Street was once again flooded and the Nicola River at Lions Memorial Park breached its bank up to the picnic tables closest to the river.

David Campbell, head of the BC River Forecast Centre, said river levels are expected to fluctuate. The centre recently downgraded the Merritt area from flood watch to high streamflow advisory.

Jeptha Ball, a flood safety engineer with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, told the Herald the ministry will be increasing the outflow through Merritt to reduce the water level in the lake this week, but is trying to balance the water level in Nicola Lake and river as best it can.

TNRD waives disposal fees for flood-damaged materials

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District won’t be charging tipping fees for homeowners who sustained property damage as a result of recent flooding events.

The fee waiver will be in place at all TNRD solid waste facilities until June 11.

Only waste materials generated as a direct result of the flood will be waived. Customers must notify the site attendant and complete a declaration form prior to unloading.

The Heffley Creek and Lower Nicola landfills are the only two TNRD facilities that will accept rocks, clean soil, sand or gravel.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the TNRD Environmental Services department by phone at 1-877-377-8673 or by email at recyclenow@tnrd.ca.

Province offering disaster financial assistance

The provincial government is offering disaster financial assistance (DFA) to eligible British Columbians impacted by the flooding that began May 4.

Home owners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies, who were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses, are all eligible for DFA.

Applications for this DFA event in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the North Okanagan Regional District, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District and the Central Okanagan Regional District (including all electoral areas and municipalities within each regional district) must be submitted to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) by August 5, 2017.

A home owner or residential tenant must show that the home is their principal residence. Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items (like jewelry, fur coats and collectibles), and recreational items (like bicycles) are not eligible for assistance.

Small business owners and farm owners must demonstrate it is their primary source of income. Owners of damaged rental property must apply and qualify as a small business.

Claims may be made in more than one category, such as home owner and farm owner.

British Columbians can access the DFA application at:

http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance