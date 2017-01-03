Average home in Merritt sees jump in value

The average value of a home in Merritt increased between 2015 and 2016, according to numbers released by BC Assessment on Jan. 3.

The average price of a single family residential property in Merritt was assessed at $234,000 according to the 2017 assessment roll, compared to $217,000 in last year’s assessment.

BC Assessment is a provincial Crown corporation which issues property owners an assessment notice, indicating the fair market value of their property each year. The valuations in each annual report are tied to the value of the property as of July 1 the prior year — so this year’s assessment roll is based on assessments done as of July 1, 2016.

The assessments are then used to determine the share of municipal and provincial property taxes that owners will pay.

“The major driver of value, and the things that inform the assessment roll are sales. So we look to the sales in the various neighbourhoods across the city, various different types of houses, to tell us what the property values should be,” explained Graham Held, acting regional assessor for the Thompson Okanagan.

BC Assessment has also released the data on the e-valueBC website, where users can search the assessment of properties across the province, and access other data such as the valuation of neighbouring properties.

“Property owners can find a lot of information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2016 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” said Held in a press release.

He added that the deadline for submitting a request for a review of the assessment is Jan. 31.

While many Merritt property owners will likely see the assessment of their property jump in value this year, Held explained that increased assessment doesn’t necessarily mean home owners will have to break the bank come property tax season.

“As long as the property increase is about the same as everyone else’s — like if everybody went up 50 per cent — as long as the city doesn’t increase its budget, you’re going to pay as much as you did last year,” explained Held. “It’s just a way of divvying up the city’s budget among the various properties.”

For Merritt in particular, Held explained that assessments which fell between -5 per cent and +15 per cent value of the prior year’s assessment were unlikely to see a major jump in their property taxes.

The BC Assessment release on Jan. 3 also included information on the top 100 valued properties in the Thompson Okanagan region — none of which were located in Merritt. Seventy-five out of the 100 properties on the list were located in Kelowna.