B.C. Government and Nicola First Nations address water health with signing of MOU

by Dara Hill

Nicola Valley’s five First Nation bands, in partnership with the government of B.C., made waves by signing the Nicola watershed pilot memorandum of understanding (MOU) on March 23.

The project aims to utilize co-operation and sustainable management between First Nations bands of the Nicola Valley and the province of B.C., with the end goal of improved health of the Nicola watershed.

In recent years, a variety of issues have negatively impacted the quality of Nicola Valley’s water, including flooding, drought, and overall declining health.

Chief Jordan Joe of Shackan Indian Band stressed the significance of addressing these issues.

“To me, this is extremely important. Without water, we have nothing. Without water, we are nothing,” he said.

The project was born out of an agreement between the B.C. freshwater legacy initiative and the province to explore innovative models for collaborative watershed governance and management. The initiative is funded by these two stakeholders.

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy acknowledged the past work that’s been done, saying the agreement will build on that momentum.

“We know changes are happening in the Nicola watershed and there is a need to develop solutions together. The pilot will build on the work that has been ongoing in the watershed by communities and individuals for a number of years,” he said.

Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, noted the importance of working together with the Nicola Valley First Nations and said that he’s proud of the government for focusing on this new relationship.

“This is a long-term undertaking that seeks to build a robust collaborative partnership. The MOU demonstrates the government of B.C.’s commitment to true, lasting reconciliation, and to fully adopting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” he said.

“This pilot project is going to set the standing for how we do things in the rest of the province,” Fraser adds.

Chief Harvey McLeod of Upper Nicola Indian Band said he sees the initiative as an crucial step in reconnecting with the land.

“I see this partnership as having a huge impact on our relationship with the province, but more importantly, for ourselves as Indigenous peoples as we become one with our land again,” he said.

Chief Aaron Sumexheltza of Lower Nicola Indian Band said the signing of the MOU is a “good first step.”

“I believe fundamentally that for us to take care of our territories and take care of our waters and take care of each-other we need to work together in partnership, and so that’s why I’m very excited today that we’re here,” he said.

“This memorandum of understanding with the provincial government is a good first step.”

“It will involve hard work, but I believe we can do it,” he added.