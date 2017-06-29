B.C. government defeated; lieutenant-governor to decide fate of legislature

By: Kamloops This Week

The B.C. Liberal government has fallen.

The Liberals’ Throne Speech was voted down Thursday afternoon by the 41 NDP MLAs and three Green MLAs. The 43 Liberal MLAs voted against the motion for non-confidence.

The vote came after a futile appeal by Premier Christy Clark in a speech to the legislature. Following the final vote, the NDP and Green MLAs exploded in a thunderous applause, while the defeated Liberal MLAs quietly gathered their belongings.

With the government defeated, Clark is expected to visit Lieut.-Gov. Judith Guichon in Government House. Guichon will then decide to either give NDP Leader John Horgan a chance to govern with the support of the trio of Green MLAs on money and supply bills or dissolve the legislature and call an election.

The May 9 election resulted in no parties winning enough of the province’s 87 seats to form a majority.