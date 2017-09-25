B.C. NDP to consult public on how legal pot is sold

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

The NDP has pledged a five-week consultation period to come up with a made-in-B.C. model to sell retail marijuana in this province.

Attorney General Mike Farnworth told reporters Monday that system could include using different retail models in different parts of the province, noting what works in Vancouver may not work in Prince George, Zeballos or Atlin.

“They all have different points of view and they’re often not captured,” he said.

Farnworth said the marijuana industry, including illegal dispensaries operating across the province, will also have opportunity to have input into the model for retail sales.

The move comes as the federal government is set to make sale of recreational marijuana legal by July 2018.

Production will come from federally regulated licensed producers. But the provinces must come up with the retail model, including an age at which it can be legally purchased.

Ontario announced this month it will sell marijuana through government-owned retail outlets. It put dispensaries on notice to shut down before they are prosecuted.

But Farnworth said B.C. — late out of the gate due to the spring provincial election and uncertainty about which party would lead the province — is seeking input.

“Unlike other parts of the country, we know there’s an industry and we want to make sure whatever framework is in place, we hear from the industry and affected groups,” he said.

Until Nov. 1, the public can offer its opinion through a website (engage.gov.bc.ca/BCcannabisregulation/), but other public opportunities to give input have yet to be announced.