B.C. WILDFIRE: Province bans off-road vehicles on Crown land

In a move to mitigate the risk of more wildfires sparking in B.C., the province has moved to ban all off-road vehicles from the backcountry for the foreseeable future.

“Effective at noon on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, the operation of any off-road vehicle for recreational purposes on Crown land will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre. In addition, all on-highway vehicles must remain on defined road surfaces,” stated the press release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

Anyone caught in violation of the ban could be issued a ticket for $767. Should the vehicle spark a blaze, the person responsible could be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The prohibition does not extend to private lands or national parks, nor does it apply to those operating off-road vehicles for agriculture or industrial purposes. Emergency responders are similarly exempt from the ban.

“During the current wildfire situation, it’s crucial that we do everything we can to prevent human-caused wildfires. Temporarily removing off-road vehicles from the backcountry is another component of our wildfire prevention strategy,” stated Doug Donaldson, minister of forests in the release.