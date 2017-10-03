B.C. WILDFIRES: Everyone finding a way to contribute to firefighting effort

The severity of this year’s wildfire season forced B.C. firefighters to call in help from all over the world — with professionals from the United States, Australia and elsewhere in Canada flying in to lend a hand to the BC Wildfire Service.

As crews battled the worst wildfire season on record in the province, a more local auxiliary crew was also called in to provide some relief to firefighters.

Throughout the summer, a team of provincial inmates from four correctional facilities in the province provided vital support to those serving on the front lines, stated a press release from the Ministry of Public Safety.

The support was provided through a longstanding agreement between the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and BC Corrections, which sees inmates repairing tools and hoses, setting up and tearing down base camps, and providing other labour support where needed.

The program “provides participants with meaningful, rewarding life-experience while saving taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and staff resources,” stated the press release.

Based on the facility, inmate crews handle slightly different support tasks;

Crews from Fraser Regional Correctional Centre (FRCC) and Prince George Regional Correctional Centre (PGRCC), under the guidance of BCWS fire camp co-ordinators, set up and take down firefighting base camps, assist with inventory of camp-related equipment and supplies, and maintain base camp equipment and facilities.

Crews from Ford Mountain Correctional Centre (FMCC) inspect, test and repair firefighting hand tools, such as axes, suction hoses, shovels and fire rakes.

Crews from Nanaimo Correctional Centre (NCC) repair, clean and dry thousands of fire hoses from all over the province, which are then returned for re-use by the wildfire service. Huge savings result from inmates repairing a hose for approximately $15, compared to spending between $120 and $140 to replace a hose. During the 2015 fire season, this NCC program processed almost 30,000 hoses. This season, with extended shifts, it was averaging around 1,300 lengths of hose per week.

Inmates are selected for the program based on their history, and can be trusted to work in the community under supervision. Participants earn between $2 to $8 per day, which they can then use to spend on phone calls and canteen items at their correctional facilities.

“For me, this wasn’t just about making time pass. We got that it was important to a lot of people out there working the fire lines, so that really motivated us to get it done right,” stated one inmate participant in the press release. “Some of the guys even showed up on their days off. Keeping up my work ethic will help when I get out.”

For Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, the program represents a way for inmates to give back to their communities despite their incarcerated status.

“Most provincial inmates hail from B.C. communities and will return home at some point in the future. In the meantime, even more inmates than in past years rose to the challenge and gave all they could to help British Columbians during the provincial state of emergency,“ he said.