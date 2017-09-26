B.C. WILDFIRES: Full crew responds to blaze south of Kamloops

A full response crew from the BC Wildfire service is currently battling a blaze 15 kilometres south of Kamloops near Lac Le Jeune.

“The fire grew to about .65 hectares in size, so it was really small. It’s in full response right now,” said fire information officer Max Birkner. “There were six firefighters who went there yesterday, and there are six firefighters there today as well.”

The fire was discovered late on Sept. 25.

“Initially it was suspected to be lightning cause — now it’s possible that it wasn’t. They’ve now sent fire origin and cause staff out there to investigate it,” said Birkner.

The fire has been dubbed the “Hull Hill” fire, due to the its proximity to a hill of the same name. The Coquihalla Highway remains open in both directions despite the fire.