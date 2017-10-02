- B.C. WILDFIRES: Hull Hill fire considered now fully containedPosted 8 hours ago
B.C. WILDFIRES: Hull Hill fire considered now fully contained
Firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service have now contained the Hull Hill fire, which sparked about 15 kilometres south of Kamloops last week.
The fire reached approximately 2.25 hectares in size before it was brought under control, said fire information officer Jody Lucius, adding that the cooler weather over the weekend allowed firefighters to make progress containing on the fire.
A crew of nine firefighters remained on the scene Monday afternoon, working to complete fire guard around the blaze. No structures were threatened by the fire, and the Coquihalla Highway remained open despite the nearby wildfire.
The blaze is believed to be human-caused, though a fire origin and cause team was been dispatched to investigate further.