Baker not backing away after move to Big Bar

Merritt councillor Dave Baker wants to finish what he started.

Baker has lived in Merritt for 23 years — the past eight of which he’s served on council — and recently he and his wife sold their Merritt home and moved to Big Bar Lake near Clinton, B.C.

While city councillors do not have to reside in the municipality to which they are elected, Baker’s new living situation comes with an inconvenient two and a half hour drive when it comes to attending council meetings.

Rather than resign from council, Baker said he’s decided to complete his term before moving on.

“Our heart is still in Merritt. We still consider ourselves Merrittonians even though we don’t live there,” Baker said, adding that he’s still visits Merritt frequently.

“I talked to the mayor and council about this quite awhile ago,” said Baker. “All of them were 100 per cent behind me staying,” he said adding that he’s lived out of town for almost two months now.

Baker said there’s still much he wants to try and accomplish on council before his time is up.

“Different projects that we’ve started, whether it be the signage project, infrastructure-type projects … and my pet peeve has always been I still want to try [having] a one-way street downtown,” he said.

Baker doesn’t plan to run for re-election in 2018 saying he believes a councillor should reside where they are elected.

Completing his term, however, will save the city from having to spend money on a byelection.

“A [byelection costs] around $10,000 I think,” he said.

City of Merritt corporate officer Melisa Miles told the Herald that if Baker were to resign in the election year of 2018, the city wouldn’t be required to hold a byelection to replace him.

Under the Local Government Act (LGA), a byelection isn’t necessary if the vacancy occurs after Jan. 1 of the election year, is not in an office elected on the basis of a neighbourhood constituency and the number of remaining councillors is at least one greater than the quorum.

Baker said he isn’t considering this option at this time.

“I haven’t even thought about that yet. Right now the job at hand is the job at hand,” he said.

Baker said he planned to move to Big Bar upon retiring in a few years, but after losing his job at the Tolko sawmill when it closed in December his plans were expedited a bit.

Under the LGA a person is eligible to be a city councillor if he or she is 18 or older on the day of election, a Canadian citizen, have resided in B.C. for at least six months before the election and is not disqualified from being nominated or voting in an election.

“They can live anywhere in B.C.,” said Miles.