Bargaining expected to resume in 2017

Negotiations between Teck Resources and the union representing nearly 1,000 workers at the company’s Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake appear to be on hold until the new year.

In a bargaining update issued Thursday (Nov. 17) United Steelworkers Local 7619 President Kyle Wolff said eight issues were resolved in two days of bargaining this week. He said the union proposed to resolve an issue heading to arbitration on Dec. 19, but the company declined.

Wolff said no further bargaining dates have been confirmed and talks aren’t expected to resume until January.

The last contract for workers at Highland Valley Copper mine expired at the end of September. Talks have been ongoing since August between the two sides as they work through non-monetary issues. The company issued its monetary proposal to the union at the end of October.